Mahle eyes tech advances powered by regained financial stability

The COVID-19 pandemic put many automotive companies in a difficult financial position and Germany’s Mahle was no exception. However, after a difficult 2020, the supplier says it is now on course for good growth.

This is evident in Mahle’s financial results from the first half of 2021. Not only has it recorded a 32% sales increase from January to June, Michael Frick, Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer, said that the company grew faster than the global automotive market.