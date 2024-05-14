OEMs must prioritise battery repairability, says Autocraft 

The auto industry is transitioning towards a more sustainable future, and a crucial component of this transition will be a circular economy for electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Because of the emissions associated with mining raw materials, an EV must be driven for more than 20,000km before its carbon footprint becomes lower than an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle, according to studies conducted by the Argonne National Laboratory. Several regions are moving to establish a circular economy for materials, including China, which researchers at the University of Münster believe will be able to scale its cobalt and lithium recycling to fully meet automotive demand by 2045 and 2059, respectively.