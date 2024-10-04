Is the EU’s EV tariff vote a “fatal signal” for Western OEMs?

On 4 October 2024, EU governments voted on implementing tariffs on Chinese automakers exporting electric vehicles (EVs) to the region. Ten countries voted in favour of the measures (45.99% of the total vote), 12 abstained (31.36%), and five voted against them (22.65%). This was not enough to secure a majority in favour, so the European Commission (EC) cast its deciding vote to push the measures over the finish line.