Battery recycling success hinges on profit and policy

Automotive companies can tackle sustainability concerns from numerous angles. Tailpipe emissions represent a common focus point at the moment, entailing a largescale shift to electric vehicles (EVs), but that raises fresh concerns, particularly around battery materials. If the future is going to be both electric and sustainable, then it also needs to include an active recycling industry.

Numerous companies are exploring various technologies to improve the efficiency of battery recycling and material extraction, and big-name players are pouring investment into start-ups. However, recycling trends outside of automotive suggest that this nascent industry faces a decidedly uphill battle.