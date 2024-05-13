What will sustain the push for EV battery traceability?

Regulatory and economic factors have instigated the need for sustainable battery sourcing, but they may not maintain the momentum alone. By Will Girling

An uptick in regional industry regulations is slowly pushing electric vehicle (EV) battery composition to the top of automotive’s agenda. From February 2027, the EU’s Battery Regulation will require all cells larger than 2 kWh to have a battery passport containing data on the unit’s history. In the US, supply chain oversight is driven through a combination of the Clean Vehicle Tax Credit and California’s Advanced Clean Cars II regulation (ACC II).

“While ACC II doesn’t require supply chain traceability, it is effectively still a battery passport,” says Douglas Johnson-Poensgen, Chief Executive of Circulor. “It allows all future owners of a car to know the history and health of a battery.” His company tracks upstream supply chains to create data-based proof of a product's origin and ESG performance.

Battery supply chain sustainability, he tells Automotive World, is becoming a hot topic, but progress is geographically mixed. In 2023, Circulor secured tenders for battery passports from “three large US automakers”, but the EU industry has been comparatively less active. Meanwhile, Asian manufacturers are expected to “wake the sleeping tiger” as 2027 edges closer. But what market forces are ultimately driving the change?

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here