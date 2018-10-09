Taking autonomous driving to the next level with HD maps

October 9, 2018 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

For a safe and comfortable experience, autonomous vehicles need to accurately localise themselves, perceive their environment and anticipate the road ahead. An ‘electronic horizon’ with HD map data complements the vehicle’s sensors, increasing the richness, robustness and range of the environmental model.

In this 60-minute webinar, Christian Hering, Product Manager EB robinos at Elektrobit and Frans de Rooij, Regional Director, Product Management at TomTom Autonomous Driving, will discuss how up-to-date HD map data can be brought to in-vehicle advanced driver assistance (ADAS) and autonomous driving functions, translating this data into actionable insights.