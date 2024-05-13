Premiere at IFAT: MAN significantly expands eTruck portfolio

MAN eTruck portfolio increases to well over one million possible variants from the previous three fixed customer combinations

MAN Truck & Bus is significantly expanding the eTruck portfolio for its customers. The number of configurable eTruck variants has risen to over one million from the three customer combinations previously defined. The new chassis versions of the eTGX and eTGS can be highly customised with a variety of wheelbases, cab versions, engine performance classes, battery combinations, charging connection positions and numerous other industry-typical features. MAN presented the new 4×2 and 6×2 chassis range for the first time on 13 May at the start of IFAT 2024, the world’s leading trade fair for water, sewage, waste and raw materials management, in Munich. The new all-electric chassis are the ideal vehicle basis for the wide variety of application requirements in the municipal and utility sectors.. Thanks to an expected predicted performance period of up to 1.6 million kilometres or up to 15 years, depending on the type of application, the batteries are also extremely durable and extremely suitable for use in municipalities.

“Bodybuilder and industry expertise has always been in MAN’s DNA. In the development of our new eTrucks, we also incorporated the expertise of body manufacturers at an early stage and in a targeted manner. This enables us to offer every customer the optimum combination of electric vehicle and body for their application requirements. The new MAN eTruck fulfils all the prerequisites for the sustainable electrification of the municipal and utility sector,” said Friedrich Baumann, Executive Board Member for Sales and Customer Solutions at MAN Truck & Bus, at the MAN press conference at IFAT.

With their three, four, five or six modularly combinable and variably positionable batteries, the 18 to 28 tonne MAN eTGX and MAN eTGS chassis with their optional 333, 449 or 544 electric hp offer exactly what the extensive range of body solutions needs: flexible free space for body components on the vehicle frame, a wide range of mechanical and electric drives for body functions in various performance classes, up to nine different wheelbases, six cab variants, steered and non-steered trailing axles, leaf air and full air suspension, driving programmes specially adapted to the respective application and numerous other industry-typical features.

Waste collection vehicles as rear or side loaders, roll-off and skip loaders, e.g. for building rubble skips, platform trucks, three-way tippers and crane tippers for transporting building materials, as well as snow clearing vehicles or aerial work platforms can be easily realised on the new MAN eTruck chassis, along with many other body solutions. And with long ranges, because even for the shortest wheelbase of 3.75 metres, five batteries with a usable capacity of up to 400 kWh are available. This corresponds to a range of up to 500 kilometres without intermediate charging. Typical daily mileages in municipal and waste disposal applications are therefore also possible with a smaller number of batteries. In return, the available payload increases by up to 2,400 kilograms.

Industry-specific: comprehensive eMobility advice and services

In line with the new eTruck range, MAN is presenting its 360-degree eMobility Consulting at the IFAT fair. The advice on switching to electromobility includes customer-specific analyses of vehicle deployment and charging infrastructure requirements. The charging stations themselves are also part of the offer through co-operations with charging infrastructure suppliers. As with conventionally powered trucks, there are also service contracts and financing solutions specially tailored to electromobility and the needs of the environmental technology sector, as well as numerous digital services for the use of the new electric lions.

Industry expertise: MAN with a broad portfolio of applications at IFAT

In addition to a new MAN eTGS with roll-off tipper body, MAN will also be showcasing its vehicle expertise for a wide range of environmental technology bodies at IFAT with conventionally powered exhibits. A compact and manoeuvrable waste collector for city centres and pedestrian zones based on the MAN TGE van and an MAN TGM with winter service equipment represent the tonnage classes from 3.5 to 18 tonnes. MAN Individual presented its extensive range of industry-specific adaptations to the chassis and cab, in particular for the new MAN eTrucks, at IFAT. As a premiere in the area of safety and assistance systems, MAN introduced the compatibility of emergency brake assistance function and snow plough mounting plate at the trade fair. This is made possible by a newly positioned radar sensor that is not covered by the plate mounted on the front of the vehicle.

Industry benefits: new assistance, safety and convenience functions

For the first time at a trade fair, MAN also presented new assistance, safety and comfort functions at IFAT, which have been available for both electrically and conventionally powered vehicles in the truck series since 2024. These include pedestrian and cyclist detection, which is particularly important in urban traffic and helps to defuse critical situations, especially for the most vulnerable road users. The “Front Detection” function is also incorporated into the warning and braking strategy of the third generation of MAN’s Emergency Brake Assist (EBA). Further innovations include traffic sign recognition, tyre pressure display, electronic coupling aid and a new reversing camera system to support and relieve drivers in their varied and demanding work. In addition, the new MAN PowerMatic torque converter automatic gearbox now allows the MAN TGL and TGM to shift gears even more efficiently and with less wear, which means a significant increase in comfort, especially in municipal and utility applications with many starting and stopping manoeuvres.

