Change in leadership at Mini brand

The BMW Group has announced a change in personnel at the helm of the Mini brand. Effective 1 August 2024, Stefan Richmann will take over management of Mini from Stefanie Wurst, who has held this position since 1 February 2022.

In recent years, Stefanie Wurst has strategically successfully focused the British premium brand Mini on new markets and target groups, and in particular on electric mobility and digitalization. She has also developed the international Mini sales organisation into a sustainable and customer-focused sales model and has played a decisive role in the phased introduction of MINI direct sales in China and Europe.

Wurst built on the Mini brand’s strong heritage, while at the same time realigning it for the future. With the rollout of the New Mini Family, the brand is currently at a high point in its 65-year history. Three models with strong characters, the Mini Cooper*, Mini Aceman* and Mini Countryman*, embody the digitalisation of products and services, electrification of the brand and Mini’s signature go-kart feeling.

Jochen Goller, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales: “We would like to thank Stefanie Wurst for her great personal commitment and her valuable contribution to Mini’s future direction. With Stefan Richmann, a senior executive of the BMW Group with many years of experience in Germany and abroad, will take over the management of the Mini brand from August.”

Richmann began his career at the BMW Group in 1997. Since then, he has held numerous managerial positions within the company. In 2000, he moved to Corporate Strategic Planning and, in 2004, was appointed head of Sales Controlling. From 2008, Richmann was responsible for the finances of BMW Spain as CFO. He returned to Munich at the end of 2010, where he fulfilled several further management roles in the Finance and Controlling division and Product Management at BMW Group headquarters. From 2017, Richmann served as CFO in the US. In April 2022, he took over as head of the Corporate Strategy division.

SOURCE: BMW Group