TNO opens test lab for next generation battery technology

On Monday, May 13th, TNO's Battery Lab at Holst Centre in Eindhoven was officially opened

On Monday, May 13th, TNO’s Battery Lab at Holst Centre in Eindhoven was officially opened. Here, TNO experts research, develop and test next-generation battery technology together with companies. The aim is to prepare the technologies with and for companies for the next step to upscale towards mass production. Program Manager Next Generation Battery Technology at TNO, André Schilt: “The Netherlands has the knowledge, expertise and technologies to make next-generation batteries possible. This new laboratory will help startups, entrepreneurs and established companies accelerate their ideas and innovations.”

‘The Netherlands has the knowledge, expertise and technologies to make next-generation batteries possible. This new laboratory will help startups, entrepreneurs and established companies accelerate their ideas and innovations.’

André Schilt, Program Manager Next Generation Battery Technology at TNO

Effective electric energy storage is essential to the energy transition. In addition to cars, buses, trucks, and ships are increasingly being electrified. In that process, the limits of current battery technology are becoming evident. A next generation of batteries with greater energy density, with more power and that can be charged faster and safely is needed to make this possible. A next-generation battery is needed that offers greater energy density and more power and can be recharged both quickly and safely.

Integrating materials

A battery cell is a complex electrochemical system with many possible materials and components. Any change in composition and construction affects the final performance of the battery. In the Netherlands, many companies are working on new battery technology, but it starts with a material or component of the battery cell. They often do not have the facilities to integrate those materials and components into a suitable cell design.

Unique test facility

The facilities at the new Battery Lab provide an opportunity to make and test battery cells. New materials can then be integrated and optimized into different cell designs. TNO has worked hard over the past three years, with financial support from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Province of North Brabant, to realize the lab. In addition to various advanced measuring equipment and workstations with chemically inert atmospheres (gloveboxes), it also has instruments for applying protective nano layers (important for longevity), increasing energy density (3D structures) and increased safety (Solid State Electrolyte).

SOURCE: TNO