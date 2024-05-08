Automotive World Magazine – May 2024

It’s been a busy month for new mobility technology. Advancements around Web3 applications promise to revolutionise how brands engage with end users and open new revenue streams. The rise of over-the-air updates is challenging conventional thinking around vehicle repair and service. Simulation-driven design is transforming product development strategies, and the trucking industry is moving steadily closer to commercial deployments of autonomous driving.
All these developments point to the emergence of an industry very different to that of the past century. Is it any wonder that regulations and policy makers are struggling to keep up? Such rapid and profound advances are effectively re-inventing the industry, and the business of new mobility is not necessarily the business of traditional vehicle production. The furore surrounding Stellantis’ decision to build the new Milano model (now Junior) outside of Italy raises questions around how well government and politicians understand automotive economics in this emerging paradigm.
In this issue:
- Metaverse-as-a-service is a brand engagement step change
- And they gave it a name (again): Alfa Romeo Junior
- MIT lays an open-source foundation for fuel cell motorcycles
- New EPA standards will test US readiness for EVs
- Software-defined vehicles forces a rethink around ‘recalls’
- Traton and Plus deal marks autonomous truck milestone
- Toyota takes tighter control of Daihatsu
- Low-power AI processing could make AVs fully sustainable
- E-trailers offer sustainability avenue for any powertrain
- Is Supercorrelation the key to GPS spoofing immunity?
- AI to transform product development tools
- Dealership agency: delays or rethink altogether?
- E-bus market survival means lean and dynamic manufacturing
- Connected cars open new avenues for revenue
- AI can reduce vehicle time to market, says Hexagon VP