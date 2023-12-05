This Automotive World report explores how online shopping, innovative marketing, and new vehicle access models are changing the retail landscape

Shoppers are increasingly turning to digital platforms at crucial points in their vehicle purchase journey. However, the maturity of online stores currently varies by brand and region, making it essential for automakers to explore and invest in a range of new marketing technologies and techniques. As the high upfront costs of an electric vehicle make financing and subscription services necessary for some to access the market, offering flexible ownership options could become a crucial retail strategy.

In this report:

‘Special report: The future of automotive retail’ presents insight from: