Shoppers are increasingly turning to digital platforms at crucial points in their vehicle purchase journey. However, the maturity of online stores currently varies by brand and region, making it essential for automakers to explore and invest in a range of new marketing technologies and techniques. As the high upfront costs of an electric vehicle make financing and subscription services necessary for some to access the market, offering flexible ownership options could become a crucial retail strategy.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- What’s shaping the digital retail landscape?
- Is shopper-focused marketing the future of auto retail?
- Automotive retail is increasingly about experience over cost
- What’s in the toolkit for successful subscriptions?
- Scania’s pay-per-use model could ease EV truck transition
- Generative AI will transform dealership marketing strategies
- What role could vehicle finance play in Europe’s EV market?
‘Special report: The future of automotive retail’ presents insight from:
- Affinitiv
- BearingPoint
- BYD Europe
- Casi
- Feedonomics
- Jato Dynamics
- Phyron
- Publicis Sapient
- Scania