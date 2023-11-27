What’s shaping the digital retail landscape?

Car buyers are increasingly going online for at least part of their retail journey, but the digital retail landscape varies considerably by brand and region. For the past three years, management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has been monitoring the online automotive sales presence among leading car manufacturers in Europe, the US, and China.
Since the publication of its first New Car Online Sales study in 2021, the number of online shops offering a seamless customer journey has rocketed 109.7%. In deciding whether a customer experience is ‘seamless’, analysts assess the online journey end-to-end along 17 points, spread over three major phases: pre-sales, sales and handover. A score of zero at any one point means the journey was not seamless.
“This is a growing area for OEMs,” states Jonny Stephens, Senior Manager at BearingPoint’s UK automotive practice. “Over the past few years, they have been investing heavily and their performance has improved.”
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes