Porsche sources software externally: has Cariad failed?

As the role of software in designing and operating cars has increased in recent years, vehicle manufacturers have had to learn new skills. In effect, they have become large IT project managers as much as continuing to be manufacturers in the traditional sense of the word. The Volkswagen group had planned to develop its own in-house software department, Cariad, to lead this. However, developing complete software systems for electric vehicles has proved to be more difficult than expected. The problems of Cariad have been reported on previously; several Volkswagen group models, notably ID3/4/5, experienced launch delays, largely due to software development problems at Cariad.