Porsche sources software externally: has Cariad failed?

Ian Henry explores the significance of Porsche’s decision to use an outside supplier to provide the operating system for its infotainment system

As the role of software in designing and operating cars has increased in recent years, vehicle manufacturers have had to learn new skills. In effect, they have become large IT project managers as much as continuing to be manufacturers in the traditional sense of the word. The Volkswagen group had planned to develop its own in-house software department, Cariad, to lead this. However, developing complete software systems for electric vehicles has proved to be more difficult than expected. The problems of Cariad have been reported on previously; several Volkswagen group models, notably ID3/4/5, experienced launch delays, largely due to software development problems at Cariad.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here