Daimler Truck: Fully electric for the dairy: first Belgian customer takes over the eActros 600

Logistics company VM-Milktrans and its sister company Sovedo Logistics have received the first two of a total of six Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 in Belgium. The group led by Michiel Verdonck and active in milk collection logistics is the first customer in Belgium to use the electric flagship of Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

The eActros 600 was designed for long-distance haulage and combines a range of 500 km[1] without intermediate charging with a gross train weight of up to 44 tons. As it is possible to charge during the legally prescribed driver break, transport companies such as VM Milktrans and Sovedo Logistics can cover more than 1,000 km per day.

In parallel with the delivery of the e-trucks, VM-Milktrans and Sovedo Logistics will also put the entire charging infrastructure into operation. Charging takes place entirely in-house: the required electricity is largely generated locally via solar modules. This energy is stored in a battery system so that the e-trucks can be charged at any time at one of two charging stations with four chargers each on the company’s own premises using intelligent control.

The entire project – from the vehicles to the charging infrastructure – was realized through close cooperation between Daimler Truck BeLux, Daimler Truck Financial Services Belgium, the dealer Van Mossel-Vereenooghe, Thoré and Lanoye Technics. Daimler Truck BeLux and Van Mossel-Vereenooghe took care of comprehensive advice and of the delivery of the vehicles. Thoré and Lanoye were respectively responsible for charging technology and power generation.

In addition to the vehicles, Daimler Truck offers topics such as consulting, infrastructure, and operations related to e-infrastructure and the charging of electric trucks across Europe under the TruckCharge brand.

Daimler Truck Financial Services Belgium made it possible to finance the trucks and the complete charging infrastructure including installation. With eService Leasing, the financial service provider of Daimler Truck AG offers a flexible and comprehensive financing solution for the entire eMobility concept. Both the trucks, the batteries and the associated charging infrastructure are combined in a transparent leasing package. This means that the customer only receives one invoice for all e-truck-related services, which simplifies the electrification of the fleet.

Daimler Truck Financial Services

Daimler Truck Financial Services was launched in December 2021 as part of the Daimler Truck Group and is currently active in 18 countries worldwide. With around 1,900 employees, the company is one of the world’s largest financial services providers in the commercial vehicle segment and offers leasing, financing, insurance and rental solutions for trucks and buses from the Daimler Group. The start of business in other countries is planned for the coming months.

[1] The range was determined internally under specific test conditions, after preconditioning with a 4×2 semitrailer tractor with a gross train weight of 40 tons at an outside temperature of 20°C in long-haul operation, and may deviate from the values determined in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/2400.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck