All-electric Rizon Truck introduces 2 new models and enhanced warranty for model year 2025

Rizon Truck returns to the ACT Expo with 2 new models

Rizon, Daimler Truck’s newest brand of all-electric vehicles announces the expansion of its Class 4 to 5 lineup with the introduction of two new models—the e18Mx and the e18Lx—during the 2024 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. These models offer enhanced payload capacities and innovative features tailored for urban and local deliveries.

Rizon’s return to the ACT Expo marks the first anniversary of its official launch. This was followed by the first customer handovers in March 2024, and Rizon’s entry into the Canadian market the following April.

Upgraded Payload Capacity

The e18Mx and e18Lx offer an upgraded payload capacity of 18,850 pounds, compared to 17,995 pounds for the current models. The new models are part of Rizon’s ongoing commitment to offer fleet operators more robust and efficient zero-emission vehicle options through a higher capacity allowing for a reduce the number of trips needed for local deliveries and operations.

Enhanced Class-leading Warranty

Rizon Truck will begin accepting orders for the 2025 model year, which will come standard with an enhanced class-leading warranty package that now protects the powertrain and high-voltage electrical equipment for 8 years/120,000 miles and the high-voltage batteries for 8 years/185,000 miles.

“We’re happy to bring Rizon back to the ACT Expo to mark the first anniversary of our brand’s debut,” said Andreas Deuschle, the Global Head of Rizon Truck.

“A lot has happened since then including customer handovers and Rizon’s entry into the Canadian market. Now we are ready to offer our Model Year 2025 trucks. By increasing the gross vehicle weight and updating the warranty, Rizon is taking an important step forward to provide customers with the best solutions for their businesses.”

Ideal for Urban and Last-mile Delivery

Rizon’s battery-electric cabover trucks are designed for local goods movement, urban deliveries, and refrigerated deliveries. They can be customized with different body options such as box trucks and stake beds, and feature a tight turning radius ideal for city driving. Advanced safety features like collision avoidance are standard. The trucks offer up to 160 miles on a single charge and support both Level 2 AC and DC fast charging, providing flexibility and efficiency in operations.

ACT Expo 2024

Rizon’s booth will feature an interactive display at this year’s ACT Expo, where attendees can experience hands-on access to Rizon’s zero-emission vehicles, including an e18M with a dump body from established manufacturer Valew and a bare chassis, as well as an opportunity to test drive an e18L box truck

SOURCE: Rizon