The Lamborghini Urus SE is the first plug-in hybrid Super SUV on the German market

Over 60 kilometres of all-electric range, 800 CV and a new design make the Urus SE the most powerful model in its segment

Automobili Lamborghini debuts the Urus SE[1] for the first time in Germany. Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer, and Mitja Borkert, Director of Design, presented the first PHEV super SUV to Lamborghini customers and media at an exclusive event at the Kesselhaus Kolbermoor.

In line with the new 800 CV hybrid powertrain, the Urus SE features revised aerodynamics and a new design, as well as brand-new technological solutions. In terms of comfort, performance, efficiency, emissions and driving pleasure, it surpasses the Urus S thanks to its two hearts: with the combination of combustion engine and electric motor, it achieves sensational torque and performance values that give it a unique position in its segment and, at the same time, enable an 80 per cent reduction in emissions.

“We are delighted to present the most powerful Super SUV on the market to our customers in this impressive atmosphere,” says Stephan Winkelmann. “Thanks to electrification, the Urus SE achieves an impressive level of performance and takes Lamborghini further towards the sustainability goals set out in Direzione Cor Tauri for the future of our company. With the premiere in Germany, just a few weeks after the world premiere at Auto China in Beijing, we can present our most successful model to customers in one of our most important markets in a worthy setting.”

The Urus SE offers a unique driving experience. This is supported by the new plug-in hybrid system, which improves both the performance and dynamics of the Urus SE – on any surface and in all conditions. Among other features, the new electric torque vectoring system ensures this: it provides more torque and power between the two axles and the electronic rear axle differential at any speed.

“Our development brief for the Urus SE was clear: create state-of-the-art technology with more power in combination with the uncompromising character that is typical of Lamborghini’s DNA,” explains Rouven Mohr. “In terms of driving fun and driving dynamics, it is the undisputed leader in its segment. It is a Super SUV that harmoniously combines different qualities: it offers absolute comfort and at the same time performance and driving pleasure. This guarantees an unrivalled experience.”

The revised four-litre V8 with biturbo charging works in synergy with the electric drivetrain. It develops an output of 620 CV (456 kW) and a drive torque of 800 Nm and is combined with an electric drivetrain with 192 CV (141 kW) and 483 Nm of torque. In terms of maximum output, the main focus was on the calibration strategy between the combustion engine and electric motor. The system develops a total output of 800 CV (588 kW) and guarantees an optimum power curve in every driving mode and on every surface. The 25.9 kWh lithium-ion battery is located under the charging floor and above the electronically controlled rear axle differential.

Since its launch, every element of the Super SUV has followed Lamborghini’s unique design DNA, such as the characteristic silhouette with strongly retracted side windows and hexagon-shaped window lines. Now the lines of the Urus have been updated with the aim of further optimising its aerodynamic efficiency and performance. The design update emphasises the dynamics of the silhouette while emphasising the low-slung muscularity of the chassis, complemented by newly designed 23-inch wheels.

“Our aim was to make a beautiful vehicle even more beautiful, focusing on increased performance, elegance and a feeling of greater luxury in the interior. The new shape follows the ‘essential and iconic’ design philosophy and blends harmoniously into a perfect overall appearance: we were inspired by the Revuelto with its floating bonnet to achieve a very clear and muscular front design. The customer is at the heart of the Urus ownership and driving experience, to whom we offer an elegant and customisable vehicle with even more Ad Personam potential,” explains Mitja Borkert, Director of Design at Automobili Lamborghini.

The front end of the Urus is characterised by a new bonnet with a strong power dome but without the classic separating joint, similar to the Revuelto. This design emphasises the purist and athletic style of the Urus SE. Other new elements include the wide headlights with Matrix LED technology and a new, iconic light signature. The rear emphasises a wider stance with the focus on the new diffuser with integrated number plate. This is complemented by the sporty, matt black hexagon-shaped graphic element that connects the characteristic lights and is inspired by the Lamborghini Gallardo.

The Kesselhaus Kolbermoor is the former power station of the old cotton mill and, with its energetic history, fits perfectly with the new Urus SE, a vehicle that carries the traditions of the car manufacturer from Sant’Agata Bolognese into the future with plug-in hybrid technology.

[1] The vehicle is not yet offered for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94/EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data is in the type approval stage.

SOURCE: Lamborghini