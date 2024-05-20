Accelera launches next-gen hydrogen and electric solutions for commercial vehicles

Accelera™ by Cummins, the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins Inc., has launched the next generation of several of its cutting-edge decarbonizing technologies that are shaping the future of clean transportation

Accelera™ by Cummins, the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins Inc., has launched the next generation of several of its cutting-edge decarbonizing technologies that are shaping the future of clean transportation. New versions of its hydrogen fuel cell engines, a high efficiency eAxle, and its next-generation batteries are among the new products Accelera unveiled at this year’s Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo on May 20 in Las Vegas.

“Accelera is leading the charge toward a more sustainable future, and I’m excited to celebrate the launch of our new zero-emissions fuel cell, eAxle and battery products,” said Amy Davis, President of Accelera. “Through constant innovation, real-world testing in the field and collaboration with customers and partners to tailor solutions, we continue to improve our next-generation technologies, helping accelerate adoption and the shift to zero.”

More powerful fuel cell engines

The latest generation of Accelera’s fuel cell technology can be found in the newly launched FCE300 and FCE150 fuel cell engines. Both offer increased power density for larger systems, improved system efficiency and advanced durability. The modular architecture enables seamless configurations for a multitude of applications and layouts, while streamlining integration processes for on- and off-highway mobile and stationary applications.

Accelera’s 300kW fuel cell engine will be on display at ACT Expo in addition to a Navistar RH International Class 8 heavy-duty truck equipped with two rail-mounted FCE150 engines and Accelera’s newest eAxle. This clean-power configuration showcases the connectivity and versatility of Accelera’s offerings.

eAxle technology advancements

Touting increased energy efficiency, the next-gen 14Xe is Accelera’s newest and most versatile eAxle. Available with a 3-speed twin-countershaft or a 2-speed planetary transmission, the 14Xe is designed to accommodate increased torque, power and battery voltage requirements. The new 14Xe also minimizes the need for wheel-end reductions, making it a more flexible option for customers.

For an enhanced electric drivetrain with an increased focus on functional safety and cybersecurity, the 14Xe is equipped with Accelera’s ELFA 3 V3.2, a high-power inverter. The 14Xe is best suited for heavy-duty 6×4 applications in a tandem configuration or as a single application for medium-duty and school bus applications.

Adaptable and reliable battery innovations

Accelera’s BP104E is its newest and most flexible battery platform. This next-gen lithium iron phosphate (LFP) platform is highly modular and can adapt easily to different customer needs, providing superior life performance and fast charging capabilities.

With a rated energy capacity of 104kWh and a max voltage range of 830V, the BP104E is engineered to redefine energy storage standards along with unparalleled performance, reliability and safety to meet the evolving demands of the transportation sector. The next-gen LFP chemistry composition and cell-to-pack architecture also make it more energy dense and cost competitive. Volume production of this battery is planned for 2027 with locally manufactured cells in the U.S.

Accelerating the shift to zero emissions

These next-gen products join Accelera’s wide range of innovative zero-emissions solutions that span the hydrogen and electrification value chains. Also on display at ACT Expo are the BP97E nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery pack; the BP107E LFP battery pack; and the 1 CS2002 high powered, remote-mount, direct-drive traction motor. Many of these products can be easily integrated into existing commercial vehicles or paired with other Accelera products, making for a seamless transition to lower- or zero-carbon applications for customers.

SOURCE: Cummins