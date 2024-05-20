Bendix showcases Global Scalable Air Treatment and electric air compressors at Advanced Clean Transportation Expo

As vehicles grow greener, brake systems evolve to support sustainability

Building on a century of history in pioneering air system development and a commitment to supporting more environmentally friendly transportation, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (Bendix) showcased its Global Scalable Air Treatment (GSAT®) technology and electric air compressors (eCompressors) on Monday at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada. GSAT is a modular control system for compressed air-operated braking systems that’s built to address evolving functionalities and regional environmental regulations while providing manufacturers with a high level of flexibility during installation. Bendix’s electric air compressors deliver an efficient, quiet, and highly reliable air supply ideal for electric and other alternative-fuel vehicles.

“Regardless of what’s fueling your fleet, most commercial vehicles out there – including EVs – continue to rely on compressed air for a range of crucial functions, including braking and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS),” said Jason Kolecki, Bendix director, marketing and customer solutions – Air Supply and Drivetrain. “GSAT and our eCompressors – motor and compressor – have key roles in supporting both safety and sustainability in the North American commercial vehicle industry.”

Bendix is the North American leader in the development and manufacture of ADAS, air management, steering, and braking system technologies for commercial vehicles.

A new frontier in compressed air control

Based on 20 years of development and field experience in electronic air control, GSAT® can control both traditional air compressors as well as those operated by electric motors. Its revolutionary construction uses an aluminum plate, interior polymer components, and a steel plate to achieve the structural strength required to withstand the required air pressure levels.

GSAT’s intelligent functional controller drives closer integration of the air compressor and air dryer, and it delivers fuel savings by incorporating a more intelligent charging strategy and directing the compressor speed control for optimal charging efficiency. GSAT also integrates the features of Bendix® Intellipark® Electronic Parking Brake System, which helps to potentially mitigate rollaways by applying the parking brakes if the driver forgets. The electronic parking brake still allows actuation without electricity. Incorporating the parking brake also reduces the total weight of the air treatment system. In addition, GSAT enhances brake system features of today – such as anti-compounding and spring brake inversion – by making them electronically controlled. The overall system also offers the latest technologies in functional safety and cybersecurity protections.

“Even with all it does, GSAT comes in a compact, lightweight design and modularity that make it easy to incorporate into a wide range of vehicles across many applications, and its

functions can be customized by the manufacturer,” Kolecki said. “And because it’s electronically connected, there are maintenance advantages like advanced air system health monitoring, including diagnostics and prognostics.”

Efficient, quiet, and dependable

Bendix offers two models of electric compressors suited for different vehicle applications: the ESM™ Electric Screw Module and the EVM™ Electric Vane Module. Both provide an efficient, quiet, and highly reliable compressed air supply.

“Both eCompressor models are an ideal match for alternative-drive vehicles since they operate noticeably quieter than a comparable piston compressor,” Kolecki noted.

Bendix eCompressors contain an electric motor with an integrated high voltage DC/AC inverter. This feature enables smooth starts and stops and air delivery adjustments. The eCompressors are connected to the vehicle’s Controller Area Network (CAN) and respond to the air system controller’s input based on changing air demand requirements.

Where they differ is in application: Both are used in hybrid and fully electric vehicles, but the ESM is better suited for high-air demand applications like transit buses and trucks, while the EVM optimizes air systems for low- and medium-air demand applications like long-haul vehicles.

With an evolving propulsion landscape for heavy vehicles, Bendix solutions remain flexible to integrate into traditional internal combustion engines, or new zero-emission drivetrains.

GSAT® and electric air compressors are part of Bendix’s ever-growing portfolio of air management, braking, and safety technologies. By delivering on areas critical to the success of fleets and owner-operators – safety, equipment reliability, performance, and efficiency – Bendix drives lower total cost of ownership and encourages investments toward enhancing driver and vehicle safety.

SOURCE: Bendix