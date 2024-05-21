Holistic e-mobility: Mercedes-Benz Trucks now offering charging stations for customer depots

Mercedes-Benz Trucks now also offering its customers the opportunity to purchase charging stations in addition to battery-electric vehicles

Alongside the decision to embrace e-mobility, fleet operators face numerous additional questions, especially concerning the necessary charging infrastructure at their depots. Mercedes-Benz Trucks has developed a holistic ecosystem including consulting and infrastructure services to support customers in this area. Mercedes-Benz Trucks is now offering its customers the purchase of fast-charging stations from its dealerships, in addition to battery-electric vehicles. The “Depot Charging” package includes consultation, hardware sales, and technical service. Qualified Mercedes-Benz Trucks partners can also carry out the installation on request. The aim is to ensure smooth charging processes and high levels of vehicle availability. Mercedes-Benz Trucks aims to offer customers a cost-effective overall package for transitioning to electric mobility, covering everything from energy generation to suitable charging infrastructure. Launching in Germany at the end of May 2024 with pilot projects at various dealerships, followed by a rollout, with further European countries gradually being added.

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has traditionally served as a bridge between transportation companies and charging solution providers within its eConsulting services. By integrating consultation, charging stations, and charging station services into the Mercedes-Benz Trucks portfolio, customers significantly reduce their coordination scope, as they now only have one central port of call for their electric trucks and corresponding charging solutions. Daimler Truck provides the entire charging system to the customer under what’s termed a single-invoice transaction. Among its advantages, this method facilitates shorter delivery times and cost savings. Daimler Truck Financial Services DTFS supports customers and dealers by offering financing solutions for the charging infrastructure.

Stina Fagerman, Head of Marketing, Sales and Services at Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “We have been a pioneer in the industry for years with our wide-ranging consultation on vehicle fleet electrification. Our eConsulting services have been continuously refined over the years through extensive customer engagement. As a provider of consultation and depot charging stations, we are meeting an important customer demand. In doing so, aim to make the transition to electric mobility even easier for our customers.”

Alpitronic as strategic partner for charging stations

Alpitronic is the strategic partner for the charging stations: Alpitronic was established in South Tyrol in 2009. Since 2017, the enterprise, whose DNA lies in the development of power electronics, has focused on the development and production of the “Hypercharger” model series. The term characterizes the product line of modular and highly sophisticated DC fast charging solutions. Alpitronic’s fast-charging stations are becoming the go-to choice for many public fast-charging infrastructure operators.

The enterprise claims to have positioned itself as one of the foremost market providers in Europe. This is mainly thanks to the high power density and reliability of its products. Another key success factor is its extensive service network with more than 200 field service technicians operating throughout Europe ensuring smooth service. Moreover, the products’ modular design guarantees straightforward installation and maintenance.

eConsulting from Mercedes-Benz Trucks to improve total costs

With its eConsulting service, which is part of the comprehensive ecosystem aimed at improving total costs related to electric trucks, Mercedes-Benz Trucks has been assisting customers for some time in electrifying their fleets and depots. The focus is on advising on electric trucks, as well as planning, building, and designing depot charging infrastructure, alongside grid connection. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz Trucks consultants can assist in identifying public funding opportunities for infrastructure and vehicles.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck