EVs dominate Ford shareholder and management agendas

Ford is facing growing pressure from disgruntled shareholders to be more transparent with its electric vehicle (EV) business. The topic of electrification dominated the discussion at the 69th annual meeting of shareholders, held on 9 May 2024, as investors called management to account across various fronts. As one disgruntled shareholder put it, “Ford’s EV plans have been disastrously unprofitable so far.” So, what did management have to say for itself?