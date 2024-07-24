China and Cruise losses cast shadow on GM’s Q2 results

On 23 July 2024, General Motors reported its earnings for Q2 2024. Global revenue rose 7% year-on-year to US$47.97bn, besting average Wall Street estimates of US$45.3bn, although this was a decrease from the 8% seen in Q1. The automaker also surpassed modest market expectations that average earnings per share would amount to US$2.72, reaching US$3.06.
