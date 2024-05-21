Daimler Truck North America selects Proterra battery technology for next-generation electric school buses and last-mile delivery vehicles

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) and Proterra, a leading innovator in commercial vehicle battery technology, today announced plans to power Thomas Built Buses’ next-generation, all-electric, Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley school bus and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation’s (FCCC) all-electric MT50e last-mile delivery truck using Proterra’s battery technology

"We are delighted to renew our partnership with Daimler Truck North America to power electric school buses and last-mile delivery vehicles with Proterra battery technology," said Chris Bailey, acting CEO of Proterra. "As we recharge our mission in 2024, partnership is key to help power the shift to electrification. We look forward to expanding our collaborations with global leaders like Daimler Truck North America to electrify commercial vehicles and industrial applications with our premium battery technology."

“We are pleased to continue the long-standing proven partnership we have developed with Proterra and welcome their new ownership under the Volvo Group,” said Kevin Bangston, president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses and FCCC. “Since the launch of our all-electric Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley, our customers have seen great success with the integration of their battery solution in both Thomas Built and FCCC electric vehicles. This success continues to play out as more milestones are surpassed, including more than 1,000 Jouleys delivered and nearly 4 million EV miles driven.”

Since 2018, Proterra and Daimler Truck North America have collaborated to electrify commercial vehicles utilizing Proterra’s battery technology. Together, the companies have delivered more than 1,000 Thomas Built Buses electric school buses and FCCC MT50e last-mile delivery vehicles to school districts and fleet operators across North America, powered by Proterra’s battery technology. Designed and manufactured in the United States, Proterra’s innovative battery platform offers industry-leading energy density, durability, performance and safety systems – enabling Proterra EV batteries to be the premium choice for commercial vehicles and industrial equipment.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck North America