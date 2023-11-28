What’s in the toolkit for successful subscriptions?

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is changing the way drivers access vehicles, offering flexible options that avoid the usual long-term financial commitment of ownership. Car subscription is an increasingly popular alternative, providing consumers with the use of vehicle for a number of weeks, months or years for a fixed monthly fee that also includes insurance and maintenance. Straits Research expects the global car subscription market to grow from US$2.78bn in 2022 to US$38.4bn by 2031.

The segment is attracting interest from a range of players, including automakers, dealers, and leasing and rental companies. The specifics of each offering will vary, but they all require a solid technology platform to facilitate scale and profitability. This is where Casi comes in. The Norwegian mobility company’s tech platform offers a customisable user interface along with the back-end systems needed to track and manage fleet status, maintenance, and sales of vehicles on subscription.