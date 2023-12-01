Automotive retail is increasingly about experience over cost

New research suggests customer experience is the predominant automotive retail metric for dealerships. By Lee Monks

A December 2022 Cox Automotive report suggested that US vehicle sales in 2022 marked the country’s worst automotive retail figures in a decade (13.9 million vehicles sold, down 8% on 2021). As car dealerships look for ways to counter such a trend, the traditional means of selling cars—beating competitors on price and providing slick front-of-house representation—are no longer the primary automotive retail driving factors. That’s according to US marketing company Affinitiv, which offers data-driven software solutions to over 5,000 car dealerships and many car manufacturers.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here