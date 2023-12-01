Automotive retail is increasingly about experience over cost

A December 2022 Cox Automotive report suggested that US vehicle sales in 2022 marked the country’s worst automotive retail figures in a decade (13.9 million vehicles sold, down 8% on 2021). As car dealerships look for ways to counter such a trend, the traditional means of selling cars—beating competitors on price and providing slick front-of-house representation—are no longer the primary automotive retail driving factors. That’s according to US marketing company Affinitiv, which offers data-driven software solutions to over 5,000 car dealerships and many car manufacturers.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes