Mazda closes fiscal year with best ever results

Strong performance across all regions

The Mazda Motor Corporation today announced its full-year financial and sales results, reporting global sales of 1,241,000 vehicles during the twelve-month period that ended 31 March 2024, a year-on-year increase of 12%.

Reflecting the increased focus on sales recovery, costs reduction and variable profit improvement, Mazda’s sales performance brought in net sales of ¥4,827.7 billion (€30.7 billion*), up 26% year-on- year, resulting in a positive full-year operating profit of ¥250.5 billion (€1.59 billion*) and net income of ¥207.7 billion (€1.3 billion*), up 76% and 45% respectively.

North America remains Mazda’s largest region, selling 514,000 units in the fiscal year (+26% year-on-year), led by the local launch of the Mazda CX-70 and CX-90 models, and the continued success of the Mazda CX-50.

In Mazda’s home market, Japan, 160,000 units were sold in the full fiscal year (-3% year-on-year). China, Mazda’s biggest market in Asia, closed the fiscal year with sales of 97,000 units (+15% year-on-year).

In Europe, sales were up 13% at 180,000 units, and the growth will continue with the recently launched new Mazda2 Hybrid and the all-new Mazda CX-80 arriving later in the year. There were positive results in the two largest European markets where Germany sold 46,000 units (+23% year-on-year) and the UK reached 29,000 units (+8%).

For the fiscal year ending in March 2025, Mazda’s outlook is positive for all regions, including Europe, where Mazda forecasts sales of 183,000 units (+2% year-on-year). Global sales are projected to reach 1,400,000 units.

Closely monitoring the business environment on an ongoing basis, Mazda forecasts net sales of ¥5,350.0 billion (€34.5 billion*), operating profit of ¥270.0 billion (€1.7 billion*), and net income of ¥150.0 billion (€967.7 million*) for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2025.

For the upcoming months, Mazda will continue to drive initiatives for future electrification technology development, battery procurement, and CO2 reduction, utilizing multi-electrification technology, expanding the introduction of PHEVs and mild hybrid applications to Large Products, as indicated in the management policy up to 2030.

*Source: MAZDA: Financial Results & Presentation Documents | IR Library;

Euro figures for the fiscal year ended in March 2024 were calculated at €1 = ¥157; full-year forecast ending in March 2025 at €1 = ¥155

SOURCE: Mazda