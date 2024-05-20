BYD presents SEAL U DM-i: Ideal for eco-conscious mobility and long-range journeys

BYD Super DM (Dual Mode) Technology prioritises electric power with minimal reliance on fuel, making it kinder to the environment, with greater energy efficiencies and lower fuel consumption, driving performance and comfort

BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), launches the SEAL U DM-i. This is BYD’s first Plug-in Hybrid vehicle (PHEV) with BYD’s Super DM (Dual Mode) Technology in Europe. SEAL U DM-i provides an efficient, practical, accessible, and eco-conscious solution for daily mobility needs and long worry-free journeys. The D-segment Family SUV will be available as from this summer for European customers that embrace an environmentally friendly vehicle without compromising on range, practicality, and affordability.

BYD SEAL U DM-i combines all the benefits of electric driving. SEAL U DM-i is fast, powerful, and efficient. This subtitle blend is achieved by BYD’s Super DM Technology. BYD Super DM (Dual Mode) Technology represents a game-changing evolution in intelligent PHEV technology. Exclusively developed by BYD, it offers a multitude of benefits, including energy efficiency, low fuel consumption, driving performance, and comfort. For SEAL U DM-i, the “i” symbolises intelligence, embodying smart and energy-efficient driving principles.

BYD Super DM Technology prioritises electric power with minimal reliance on fuel, making it kinder to the environment, with greater energy efficiencies and lower fuel consumption. When the battery is fully charged and switched to EV mode, the vehicle becomes pure-electric, and when State Of Charge (SOC) is low, in transforms into an ultra-low fuel consumption hybrid vehicle alleviating concerns about electric range. Producing a quiet and comfortable ride, exhilarating high power performance and responsiveness, this innovative hybrid system redefines the driving experience.

1 energy efficient vehicle, 2 drive modes, 3 trim levels

There are 3 trim-versions of BYD SEAL U DM-i: Design, Comfort and Boost all for European customers that embrace an environmentally friendly vehicle without compromising on range, practicality, and affordability.

SEAL U DM-i in Design-trim features two high-power electric motors (150 kW front and 120 kW rear) and an efficient 18.3 kWh BYD Blade Battery, complemented by the in house developed 1.5L four-cylinder turbo powered petrol engine producing 96 kW to work in conjunction with the two electric motors. The total system max power is 238 kW and the total max torque 550 Nm. The BYD SEAL U DM-i Design has a four-wheel-drive configuration.

The Boost and Comfort-trim versions are offered with a front-wheel powered 1.5L hybrid engine producing 72 kW to operate together with the 145kW high-power electric motor. Boost features the same 18.3 kWh Blade Battery as in Design. The total system power for Boost and Comfort is 160 kW. The maximum torque power is 300 Nm. The Comfort trim-version has a larger 26.6 kWh BYD Blade Battery offering an uncompromising pure electric range of 125 kilometres. More details of this version will be revealed later.

BYD SEAL U DM-i has 2 driving modes for all trim levels: EV and HEV. In the first mode the driver can select ‘EV only mode’ for smooth daily commuting, or city driving. In the second mode the vehicle will mostly use the power that is delivered by the battery. Only whilst accelerating, the petrol engine boosts extra power to the wheels supporting the battery. SEAL U DM-i smoothly shifts through the different modes so it feels like that of pure electric vehicle experience thanks to its unique technologies. Additionally, drivers will not worry about the cruising range or where to charge. Also, the engine charges the battery (between 25 to 70 % which is adjustable) so electric driving is always available. The battery is also charged by regeneration technology.

Ultra-low fuel consumption

The BYD DM-i super hybrid electricity-based structure prioritizes on ultra-low fuel consumption and a quiet and smooth driving experience and excellent power output. The vehicle can achieve an attractive fuel consumption of just 0.9 L/100 km for Boost and 1.2 L/100 km for Design WLTP (weighted combined). The electric combined consumption for Boost is 21 kWh/km and for Design 23.5 kWh/km. The electric consumption during city driving for Boost is 14.5 kWh/100 km and for Design 16.1 kWh/100 km.

Also, BYD SEAL U DM-i offers worry-free mileage. The four-wheel-drive Design version has a full electric driving range of 70 kilometres (WLTP) securing a range of 870 kilometres (WLTP). The front wheel powered Boost version offers 80 kilometres pure electric range, securing a total range of 1,080 kilometres (WLTP). The BYD SEAL U DM-i in Comfort-trim – that will be available after the summer – has a 26.6 kWh Blade Battery with a reassuring pure electric range of 125 kilometres securing a total range of more than 1,100 kilometres (WLTP).

BYD SEAL U DM-i combines power and efficiency for every journey. With a system total power of up to 238 kW, expect a dynamic driving experience with high power performance; fast acceleration and agile responsiveness. In terms of acceleration time BYD SEAL U DM-i sets the pace. With a staggering 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 5.9 seconds the SEAL U DM-i Design is much faster than similar fuel vehicles.

BYD Blade Battery technology

Like all BYD passenger cars offered in Europe, the BYD SEAL U DM-i is equipped as standard with BYD’s unique, cobalt-free Blade Battery technology, developed in-house with the primary goal of optimizing safety, durability, longevity, performance, and space utilization. The battery pack consists of many thin elongated cells that actually look like blades. In addition, it uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) as a cathode material to increase safety, durability, and thermal stability. The exceptional safety level of the Blade Battery itself is demonstrated (video) by exceeding the requirements of the so-called Nail Penetration Test. This is the most rigorous way to test battery thermal runaway and simulates the consequences of a serious road accident. All BYD SEAL U DM-i trim versions offer 11 kW 3-phase AC charging and 18 kW DC charging 11kW AC capabilities. With this the DC charging time (30-80 percent) takes only 35 minutes.

Ocean Aesthetics Design

BYD SEAL U DM-i is – like its full-electric family member – characterized by its attractive X-shaped front end with a rounded and curved design. The U-shaped headlights fit seamlessly into the hood, creating a striking and distinctive identity exclusive to the Ocean Series, while the dual lenses further enhance its visually high-tech appearance. The balanced proportions continue to the side, where the powerful upper beltline extends from the headlights to the taillights. The side view is embellished by the 19-inch alloy wheels with meticulously polished black wheel spokes and glossy finish. The wide-body design of the rear end complements the roundness of the front face, resulting in a harmonious and well-proportioned aesthetic. The rear bumper is accentuated by black and silver details, while the design of the through-type LED taillight draws inspiration from water drop elements, referencing the brand’s ‘Ocean Aesthetics’ design language.

Premium cockpit experience

Inside, the BYD SEAL U DM-i exudes a premium atmosphere with a tasteful mix of modern and elegant design, soft-touch surfaces, high-quality finishing, and wrap-around multi-colour ambient lighting. The seats, parts of the dashboard, door panels and centre console are upholstered in vegan leather with double contrasting stitching.

The ‘Legacy Gearshift Panel’ including an exquisitely designed crystal gearshift knob reflects the ocean-inspired design theme. Key features such as comfort, convenience and well-being inside the SEAL U DM-i are also reflected in the large front seats, which are electrically multi-adjustable, heated and ventilated as standard. The two large digital screens are direct evidence of the brands high-tech DNA. They contribute to the ergonomics and convenience on board, thanks to the clear readability in addition to its intuitive touchscreen operation. Meanwhile, the panoramic electric sliding sunroof makes the cabin light and airy, whilst the PM2.5 interior filter – including an air purification system in the extended trim level – makes sure all occupants breathe heavenly fresh air.

Dimensions & practicality

The BYD SEAL U DM-i has everything to excel as a comfortable family car with excellent practicality. The five-seater D-segment SUV is 4,775 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and 1,670 mm high. Due to its 2,765 mm wheelbase and flat floor design, there is plenty of legroom for rear passengers, while the SEAL U DM-i offers a particularly quiet cabin experience with excellent NVH levels (noise vibration harshness). With the family-oriented SUV, a lot of attention has been paid to improve practicality. The rear seat can be folded down in parts (60:40), making it easy to expand the cargo volume from 425 to 1,440 litres. Functionality is further underlined by the storage compartments with high utilization rate, two convenient cup holders in the centre console, four USB ports and wireless charging capability for two smartphones simultaneously. And particularly functional and useful in areas where there is no power socket available: the BYD SEAL U DM-i’s battery supports V2L (Vehicle-to-Load), allowing the car to be used as a portable power supply for electrical devices.

Intelligent Cockpit System & BYD app

With an abundance of equipment and intelligent technology, and a high specification as standard, the BYD SEAL U DM-i represents exceptional value in its category. As one of its primary elements, the SEAL U DM-i offers smart connectivity and infotainment, even remotely via the BYD app on your smartphone. BYD’s Intelligent Cockpit System is operated by the 15.6-inch BYD-signature rotatable screen – with which you can choose whether you want the screen in landscape or portrait format – while a variety of driver information is displayed on the 12.3-inch full instrument LCD panel. Providing an exceptional personalized connected experience, the Intelligent Cockpit System also offers a 4G connection, integrated Spotify and HERE navigation, smartphone integration via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay and intelligent voice control that can be activated with the voice command “Hi BYD”. The system uses Over-The-Air (OTA) updates to keep itself fully up to date.

In terms of connectivity, the BYD SEAL U DM-i goes a step further, by enabling to control multiple vehicle functions remotely via the BYD app on the smartphone or other mobile device. For example, you can lock and unlock the doors, close open windows, and operate the climate control, seat heating/ventilation, flashlights, and horn. You can also check the remaining charge time and range. With your smartphone, you can even unlock and start the car with NFC key functionality.

Advanced safety technology

As with all BYD’s in the line-up, the brand sets high standards for passive and active safety. The BYD SEAL U DM-i has therefore been developed to be one of the safest electric family SUV’s in its class. In addition to the extensive use of high-strength steel and an ultra-strong honeycomb panel structure to protect the battery pack, BYD SEAL U DM-I also offers solid chassis dynamics and a safe road holding with its MacPherson front suspension and multi-link rear suspension.

To keep an eye on the traffic, warn the driver or even intervene to (help) prevent a road accident, BYD SEAL U DM-i is equipped as standard with an extensive range of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) which use five radars and one centralized camera. Such as Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Control, Blind Spot Detection System, and many more. The Design-version also features Head Up Display. During night driving, you can rely on full-LED lighting technology to aid visibility, including high beam assist and adaptive headlights as standard. To help the driver manoeuvre safely, a panoramic camera provides 360-degree visibility on the centre screen, even from above and round the car with the help of an animated car. By cleverly combining the images from multiple wide-angle cameras, it seems as if you are watching from a short distance how you’re manoeuvring the car yourself.

BYD SEAL U DM-i available from this summer

Delivery of the new BYD SEAL U DM-i Boost and Design trim levels will start in June. The Comfort is to be expected after the summer of 2024. SEAL U DM-i will be available in five colours: Delan Black, Time Grey, Snow White, Tian Qing (Blue) and Boundless Cloud. Pricing of the vehicle will be announced in the run-up to the market launch. The BYD SEAL U DM-i will be offered with a 6 year/150,000 km full manufacturer’s warranty, 8 year/200,000 km warranty on at least 70% of the battery’s original capacity, as well as 8 year/150,000 km warranty on the electric motor as standard.

SOURCE: BYD