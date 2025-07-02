McLaren Group Holdings completes recapitalisation and announces new board

McLaren strategic leadership will redefine the future of high-performance and luxury

McLaren Group Holdings Limited (MGHL) today confirms the expansion of its Board of Directors with the appointment of leaders who bring deep expertise across the luxury, technology and automotive sectors.

The Board of Directors includes the following members:

His Excellency Jassem Al Zaabi (Group Chairman)

Luca di Montezemolo

Her Excellency Mariam Al Mheiri

Kaj-Erik Relander

Michel Combes

Nick Collins

Paul Walsh

Pierre-Yves Roussel

Torsten Gerd Müller-Ötvös

(Please see ‘Notes to editors’ section for biographies)

The expansion of the MGHL Board comes after the recapitalisation of the McLaren business by its shareholder, CYVN Holdings LLC, the advanced mobility investment vehicle owned by the Government of Abu Dhabi, which enabled McLaren Automotive to fully repay its public bond and outstanding loan facilities.

Together, the nine-strong Board will provide visionary leadership to fuel McLaren’s next chapter, firmly focusing on strategic transformation and the evolution of McLaren into a global leader in high performance luxury vehicles.

About the Board

The McLaren Group Holdings Board oversees the combined business of McLaren Automotive, acquired in April 2025, and CYVN Holdings’ anchor investment in the UK, British luxury start up, Forseven. The Group also includes a non-controlling stake in McLaren Racing and the newly formed McLaren Licensing business.

The Board will set the Group’s long-term strategic direction, with a clear emphasis on disciplined financial planning and investment.

“This new Board represents a pivotal moment for McLaren. Drawing on the depth of experience of our members, we’re not just growing the potential of the McLaren brand — we’re igniting a new era of vision, innovation, and growth, with a level of leadership rarely seen in the automotive industry.”

His Excellency, Jassem Al Zaabi, Chairman of McLaren Group Holdings Limited

“We are shaping a business that reflects where McLaren is going, not just where it’s been. I warmly welcome our new directors to McLaren Group Holdings. Together, we will provide the strategic oversight to support the next phase of McLaren’s bold ambitions, united by the belief that McLaren can be more, can do more and can offer more.”

Nick Collins, CEO, McLaren Group Holdings

SOURCE: McLaren