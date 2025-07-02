L&T Technology Services chosen by Traton Group as strategic engineering partner in global R&D transformation

Multi-year collaboration in LTTS’ Mobility segment to drive platform synergies, electrification, and innovation for Traton Group

L&T Technology Services, today announced that it has been chosen by the Traton Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of commercial vehicles, as a strategic engineering partner. This collaboration in LTTS’ Mobility segment will support Traton’s roadmap to build a unified, future-ready product-development platform that delivers scale, speed, and sustainable mobility solutions worldwide.

Traton is reshaping its global R&D ecosystem to unlock cross-brand synergies while expanding the share of battery-electric vehicles in line with its 2029 profitability and sustainability targets. LTTS’ selection will see the company provide engineering support, from mechanical and software engineering to digital systems integration – across key development hubs in Sweden, Germany, the United States, Poland, and India.

The collaboration positions LTTS to deepen existing workstreams and pursue new programs across Traton’s brands, spanning software-defined vehicle architectures, electrified powertrains, autonomous & ADAS feature development, and advanced digital engineering toolchains. These capabilities align with LTTS’ Mobility charter, leveraging its expertise in engineering intelligent and sustainable solutions to create safer, smarter, and more personalized mobility experiences for a global clientele.

Alind Saxena, Executive Director & President – Mobility & Tech at L&T Technology Services, said, “Being selected by Traton Group is a testament to LTTS’ leadership in next-generation Mobility engineering. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that align with Traton’s vision of sustainable and intelligent transportation. With our proven track record in engineering transformation, we are excited to help Traton achieve its ambitious goals of electrification, autonomy, and digital innovation while redefining the future of commercial mobility.”

SOURCE: L&T Technology Services