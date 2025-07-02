Infineon receives Business Partner Award from Denso

Denso, a leading mobility supplier, recognized Infineon Technologies AG with a 2025 North America Business Partner Award in the Value Leader category at its annual North America Business Partner Convention (NABPC)

Denso, a leading mobility supplier, recognized Infineon Technologies AG with a 2025 North America Business Partner Award in the Value Leader category at its annual North America Business Partner Convention (NABPC). During the event, DENSO brought together approximately 150 supplier representatives from across North America to recognize 15 exceptional business partners.

“We are honored to be recognized by Denso as an exceptional business partner in 2024,” says Andrew Hunter, Regional Segment Head of Automotive Americas at Infineon. “Our mutual success in serving the rapidly evolving automotive market is built on a shared commitment to excellence, and we are proud of our continued work with one of the world’s leading providers of mobility solutions.”

Infineon provides a wide range of zero-defect products and system solutions to Denso – including its AURIX™ and PSOC™ microcontrollers, OptiMOS™ and automotive MOSFETs, and radar sensors – to support functions such as engine and body control, systems electrification, safety, and autonomy.

Denso’s Business Partner Awards are given to companies that demonstrate exceptional supplier partnership in such areas as quality, service, technology, value, and sustainability.

A key theme at this year’s NABPC was exploring how Denso and suppliers can thrive together amid market uncertainties. Throughout the program, Denso leaders stressed the need to maintain strong relationships, be adaptable and harness each other’s combined strengths to overcome potential difficulties and continue to support cleaner, safer mobility.

“With all the change currently facing our industry, we must remain flexible and resilient to deliver for our customers,” says Kim Buhl, Vice President of the North America Purchasing Group at Denso. “We can only do this with the help of our suppliers. So, this year, as we congratulate those who have performed exceptionally in creating new value for Denso, we also thank our entire supplier network. We call on each partner to continue to take on new challenges and opportunities, with us as we strive to contribute to a better world.

SOURCE: Infineon