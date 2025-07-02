Polestar Charge now offers 1 million public charge points across Europe

Polestar’s public charging service Polestar Charge now offers access to 1 million charging points, making it one of the broadest public charging networks in Europe, all available in one app

Available in all Polestar markets across Europe, Polestar Charge includes a mix of large international operators such as IONITY, Recharge, Total, Fastned, Tesla Super Chargers and Allego, as well as local providers in each market to enable the best possible public charging offer to local users. In addition, with the Polestar Charge subscription offer, Polestar drivers can benefit from discounted charging at more than 70,000 charging points, across 40 charge operators, an increase of 75% since its original launch in March 2024.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says: “Connecting Polestar drivers to 1 million charging points across Europe marks an important milestone. By making charging seamless and cost-efficient, owning a Polestar is even more attractive – especially as we enter the summer holiday period. Range and charging anxiety are a thing of the past!”

With Polestar Charge, Polestar drivers have a more convenient solution to finding, accessing, and paying for public charging – reducing the need for additional subscriptions, apps, authentication methods or charging tags. Combined with the EV optimisation and Polestar Charge payment method within Google Maps, this helps plan optimal charging stops along a route.

Plug & Charge is now available in Europe for both Polestar 2 MY26 and Polestar 3. The technology allows the car to communicate directly with the charger itself, and payment is processed directly – removing multiple steps from the traditional process and making public charging completely hassle-free.*

SOURCE: Polestar