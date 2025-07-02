Volvo Cars reports June sales

Volvo Cars reported global sales of 62,858 cars in June, down 12 per cent compared to the same period last year. The total sales for the period of January through June amounted to 353,780 cars globally, a decrease of 9 per cent compared to the same period 2024.
The company’s share of fully electric cars constituted 22 per cent of all cars sold for the month. The sales of electrified models – fully electric and plug-in hybrid models – decreased 19 per cent compared to the same period last year and accounted for 44 per cent of all cars sold during June.
In Europe, sales reached 31,547 cars in June, down 14 per cent compared to the same period last year. The sales of Volvo Cars’ electrified models decreased by 21 per cent compared to the same period last year, and the share of electrified models accounted for 60 per cent of all cars sold in Europe during June.
Sales in the US decreased 7 per cent in June, totalling 8,627 cars. Sales of electrified models decreased by 4 per cent compared to the same period last year.
Volvo Cars’ sales in China reached 13,569 cars, down 3 per cent compared to June 2024. Sales of electrified models stood at 1,068 cars sold, a decrease of 26 per cent compared to the same period last year.
In June, the Volvo XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 20,706 cars (2024: 19,222), followed by the XC40/EX40, with total sales of 15,442 cars (2024: 16,195) and the XC90 at 8,842 cars (2024: 9,139).
|
June
|June
|Jan-June
|
Jan-June
|2025
|2024
|Change
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Europe
|31,547
|36,474
|-14%
|169,907
|193,634
|-12%
|Electrified Models
|19,057
|24,156
|-21%
|103,757
|123,955
|-16%
|– Fully electric
|9,907
|14,016
|-29%
|48,422
|71,406
|-32%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|9,150
|10,140
|-10%
|55,335
|52,549
|5%
|Mild hybrids/ICE
|12,490
|12,318
|1%
|66,150
|69,679
|-5%
|China
|13,569
|14,049
|-3%
|70,489
|78,162
|-10%
|Electrified models
|1,068
|1,448
|-26%
|7,025
|6,256
|12%
|– Fully electric
|126
|411
|-69%
|940
|2,168
|-57%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|942
|1,037
|-9%
|6,085
|4,088
|49%
|Mild hybrids/ICE
|12,501
|12,601
|-1%
|63,464
|71,906
|-12%
|US
|8,627
|9,304
|-7%
|64,680
|61,012
|6%
|Electrified models
|3,167
|3,315
|-4%
|19,419
|18,651
|4%
|– Fully electric
|912
|386
|136%
|5,577
|1,981
|182%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|2,255
|2,929
|-23%
|13,842
|16,670
|-17%
|Mild hybrids/ICE
|5,460
|5,989
|-9%
|45,261
|42,361
|7%
|Other
|9,115
|11,687
|-22%
|48,704
|55,265
|-12%
|Electrified models
|4,515
|5,463
|-17%
|24,818
|24,806
|0%
|– Fully electric
|2,729
|3,622
|-25%
|15,272
|15,205
|0%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|1,786
|1,841
|-3%
|9,546
|9,601
|-1%
|Mild hybrids/ICE
|4,600
|6,224
|-26%
|23,886
|30,459
|-22%
|Total
|62,858
|71,514
|-12%
|353,780
|388,073
|-9%
|Electrified models
|27,807
|34,382
|-19%
|155,019
|173,668
|-11%
|– Fully electric
|13,674
|18,435
|-26%
|70,211
|90,760
|-23%
|– Plug-in hybrid
|14,133
|15,947
|-11%
|84,808
|82,908
|2%
|Mild hybrids/ICE
|35,051
|37,132
|-6%
|198,761
|214,405
|-7%
SOURCE: Volvo Cars