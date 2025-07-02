Volvo Cars reports June sales

Volvo Cars reported global sales of 62,858 cars in June, down 12 per cent compared to the same period last year

Volvo Cars reported global sales of 62,858 cars in June, down 12 per cent compared to the same period last year. The total sales for the period of January through June amounted to 353,780 cars globally, a decrease of 9 per cent compared to the same period 2024.

The company’s share of fully electric cars constituted 22 per cent of all cars sold for the month. The sales of electrified models – fully electric and plug-in hybrid models – decreased 19 per cent compared to the same period last year and accounted for 44 per cent of all cars sold during June.

In Europe, sales reached 31,547 cars in June, down 14 per cent compared to the same period last year. The sales of Volvo Cars’ electrified models decreased by 21 per cent compared to the same period last year, and the share of electrified models accounted for 60 per cent of all cars sold in Europe during June.

Sales in the US decreased 7 per cent in June, totalling 8,627 cars. Sales of electrified models decreased by 4 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Volvo Cars’ sales in China reached 13,569 cars, down 3 per cent compared to June 2024. Sales of electrified models stood at 1,068 cars sold, a decrease of 26 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In June, the Volvo XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 20,706 cars (2024: 19,222), followed by the XC40/EX40, with total sales of 15,442 cars (2024: 16,195) and the XC90 at 8,842 cars (2024: 9,139).

June June Jan-June Jan-June 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Europe 31,547 36,474 -14% 169,907 193,634 -12% Electrified Models 19,057 24,156 -21% 103,757 123,955 -16% – Fully electric 9,907 14,016 -29% 48,422 71,406 -32% – Plug-in hybrid 9,150 10,140 -10% 55,335 52,549 5% Mild hybrids/ICE 12,490 12,318 1% 66,150 69,679 -5% China 13,569 14,049 -3% 70,489 78,162 -10% Electrified models 1,068 1,448 -26% 7,025 6,256 12% – Fully electric 126 411 -69% 940 2,168 -57% – Plug-in hybrid 942 1,037 -9% 6,085 4,088 49% Mild hybrids/ICE 12,501 12,601 -1% 63,464 71,906 -12% US 8,627 9,304 -7% 64,680 61,012 6% Electrified models 3,167 3,315 -4% 19,419 18,651 4% – Fully electric 912 386 136% 5,577 1,981 182% – Plug-in hybrid 2,255 2,929 -23% 13,842 16,670 -17% Mild hybrids/ICE 5,460 5,989 -9% 45,261 42,361 7% Other 9,115 11,687 -22% 48,704 55,265 -12% Electrified models 4,515 5,463 -17% 24,818 24,806 0% – Fully electric 2,729 3,622 -25% 15,272 15,205 0% – Plug-in hybrid 1,786 1,841 -3% 9,546 9,601 -1% Mild hybrids/ICE 4,600 6,224 -26% 23,886 30,459 -22% Total 62,858 71,514 -12% 353,780 388,073 -9% Electrified models 27,807 34,382 -19% 155,019 173,668 -11% – Fully electric 13,674 18,435 -26% 70,211 90,760 -23% – Plug-in hybrid 14,133 15,947 -11% 84,808 82,908 2% Mild hybrids/ICE 35,051 37,132 -6% 198,761 214,405 -7%

SOURCE: Volvo Cars