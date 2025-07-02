NXP’s new battery cell control IC family advances new energy solutions

The new BMx7318/7518 IC family delivers an advanced, cost-effective 18-channel Li-ion battery cell controller solution that is designed to enhance performance and safety in EVs, energy storage systems and 48V applications. What’s new: NXP Semiconductors today announced its new 18-channel Li-ion battery cell controller BMx7318/7518 IC family, designed for electric vehicle high-voltage battery management systems … Continued

What’s new:

NXP Semiconductors today announced its new 18-channel Li-ion battery cell controller BMx7318/7518 IC family, designed for electric vehicle high-voltage battery management systems (HVBMS), industrial energy storage systems (ESS) and 48 V battery management systems. Based on NXP’s new advanced architecture with dedicated analog to digital converters (ADC) per channel, the family offers flexible and diverse part number selection with PIN-to-PIN compatibility between the device derivatives, providing customers with a cost-effective solution while improving the overall battery management system performance. The new IC family meets both automotive ASIL-C and industrial SIL-2 functional safety certifications.

Why it matters:

As the global demand for scalable and cost-effective energy solutions grows, battery management systems need to strike a balance between accuracy, lifetime, reliability and flexibility. The BMx7318/7518 IC family’s new chip architecture reduces the need for external components by 50%, significantly lowering costs for OEMs and tier 1 suppliers by combining electromagnetic interference (EMI) immunity and one of the leading bulk current injection (BCI) robust designs. At the same time, the solution integrates analog front-end, battery junction box and gateway functions into a single chip (such as I-sense or SPI2TPL bridge). It supports semi-centralized BMS architectures and achieves system-level cost optimization while ensuring BMS stability.

“The BMx7318/7518 IC family represents another step forward in battery management innovation. By integrating advanced ADC architecture, high-current balancing, and robust EMI immunity, we enable our customers to design more efficient and scalable energy systems. This solution reduces system complexity and meets the required safety standards for both automotive and industrial applications. We are proud to support the growing demand for sustainable energy with technology that delivers performance, flexibility, and reliability.” Naomi Smit, Vice President and General Manager, Driver and Energy Systems at NXP Semiconductors

More details:

The BMx7318/7518 adopts a new integrated circuit design to achieve complete independence of the cell sampling channel, avoid crosstalk, and improve filtering accuracy. The design supports flexible layout of up to 18 cells and has all-channel parallel balancing capability up to 150mA (supporting up 125°C ambient temperature), with a single channel reaching up to 300mA, significantly improving battery balancing efficiency. At the same time, the system has an ultra-low power mode (only 5µA) to meet the needs of long-term storage and overseas transportation, and a dedicated hardware alarm pin achieves rapid response to overcurrent events.

SOURCE: NXP