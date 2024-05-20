Eden Project welcomes new fleet of pure electric Volvo cars

The Eden Project has unveiled its new fleet of pure electric cars from Volvo Car UK, which will support its operations across its Cornwall home and further afield

The fleet of nine new fully electric XC40 cars have replaced a previous group of Volvo electric vehicles, which have been supporting the Eden Project’s work while wrapped in a distinctive Rainforest Biome-themed livery since 2021.

The previous fleet has been returned to Volvo and will enjoy a second life with new owners.

The new fleet will provide transport around the Eden Project site for both staff and visitors, as well as being used for journeys beyond the Cornwall site. Multiple teams at Eden use the vehicles daily, from operations, Eden Sessions and event staff through to site managers, paramedics and many more.

The new fleet vehicles feature striking decals, which reflect the Eden site with Biome and rainforest imagery. The updated design incorporates the new Eden Project brand world, which was unveiled at the end of 2023, including the new logo and distinctive curve design that represents the non-linear journey to a more sustainable future.

As the Official Electric Car Partner of the Eden Project, Volvo Car UK is committed to educating audiences about the benefits of electric vehicles and the importance of ethical production in the automotive industry. An additional fully electric XC40 will be on display in one of the main car parks near the Visitor Centre, to showcase the benefits of fully electric vehicles and inform thousands of Eden Project visitors.

Eden will also take delivery of Volvo’s brand-new EX30, which was revealed last summer. Boasting the smallest carbon footprint and highest proportion of recycled materials of any fully electric Volvo car to date, it has already won several major awards, including The Sun Car of the Year, the Small SUV/Crossover of the Year award from The Sunday Times, and the Eco Warrior of the Year award from Top Gear.

The EX30 will be exhibited in a specially landscaped and planted parking space outside Eden’s Biomes to help inspire visitors about how they can boost the biodiversity of their own driveway.

The fleet and activities are part of an ongoing partnership in which Volvo Car UK is the Official Electric Car Partner of the Eden Project and Presenting Partner of the Eden Sessions annual live music series.

Rita Broe, Managing Director of the Eden Sessions and Eden Project Director, said: “It’s very exciting to have taken delivery of this fleet of beautiful new pure electric cars. Not only do they help us to do our work around the Eden site and beyond, they are also very popular with visitors, who enjoy seeing them around the site, and they are emblematic of the values that we share with Volvo in protecting the natural world.

“We’re very proud of our relationship with Volvo, which truly walks the talk on sustainable manufacturing and products. We are planning many joint activities with Volvo, which will help to educate a wider audience about the benefits of electric vehicles.”

Nicole Melillo Shaw, Volvo Car UK Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to continue to support the Eden Project with its vital work in educating and inspiring people to protect the planet and create a safer future for everyone.

“At Volvo Cars, we have some of the most ambitious sustainability targets in the industry, so the Eden Project is the ideal partner for us to work with to share our values and vision, and continue to be a catalyst for change.”

Volvo Cars has recently expanded its sustainability strategy, setting new ambitious goals for 2030 and 2040. They aim to:

Reduce CO 2 emissions per car by 75 per cent (compared to 2018 levels).

emissions per car by 75 per cent (compared to 2018 levels). Reduce energy usage in operations per average car by 40 per cent (compared to 2018 levels).

Reach 30 per cent average recycled content across its fleet, with new car models having at least 35 per cent recycled content.

Reduce water use in operations by 50 per cent on average per car (compared to 2018 levels).

At least 99 per cent of all waste from its operations to be either reused or recycled.

The company is also boosting its focus on biodiversity and, by 2025, aims to have 100 per cent of its debt linked to its Green Financing Framework or in a sustainability-linked format.

SOURCE: Eden Project