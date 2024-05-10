Porsche announces the first regional Porsche Experience Centre, set to open in Singapore

Porsche announces Singapore as the location of its 11th Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) worldwide – and simultaneously the world’s first PEC conceptualised from the onset to provide exhilaration to both local and regional Porsche customers and fans

Porsche announces Singapore as the location of its 11th Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) worldwide – and simultaneously the world’s first PEC conceptualised from the onset to provide exhilaration to both local and regional Porsche customers and fans. The new PEC Singapore is set to be bring more excitement to the future Changi precinct and aims to be operational in 2027.

On the back of the World Premiere of the new Macan held at the futuristic Gardens by the Bay, Porsche puts the city-state in the global spotlight once again by announcing today, that the 11th Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) worldwide will be built in Singapore.

Positioned strategically just 20 minutes away from Changi Airport, one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs, and close to the upcoming Aviation Park MRT station along the planned Cross Island Line, the new PEC Singapore will serve to add vibrance to the Changi Precinct; it will also offer a range of thrilling activities for families and dynamic experiences for car enthusiasts both locally and within the Southeast Asian region.

At the heart of the upcoming PEC Singapore lies a dynamic handling track over two kilometres in length, an ideal playground for highlighting the prowess of the two- and four-door Porsche sports cars. The state-of-the-art facility will also feature a fully-integrated, high-capacity Aftersales facility – a first-of-its-kind feature of any PEC in the world.

Aligned with Porsche’s global commitment to work towards a net carbon neutral value chain of its newly-produced vehicles in 2030, and in line with Singapore Green Plan 2030 aimed at advancing sustainable development – the PEC Singapore fleet will prominently feature a significant number of electric vehicles (EVs), offering an environmentally conscious and yet thrilling driving experiences.

From adrenaline-filled on-track driving sessions to immersive activities for the whole family – the new PEC Singapore promises an array of experiences such as themed exhibitions, periodically-changing display cars from the legendary archives of the Porsche Museum, immersive racing simulators and a variety of dining options, catering to every shade of enthusiast, and even a wider range of interests, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all.

More revelations about the many features and attractions coming to PEC Singapore will be shared in due course.

Announced during the Tourism Industry Conference 2024

The announcement of the new Porsche Experience Centre Singapore was made during the prestigious Tourism Industry Conference 2024 by Minister Grace Fu, Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations in Singapore.

Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG said: “Porsche is more than just a car – it is a promise for a unique brand and product experience. I am delighted that we are building our 11th such facility in Singapore, an amazing city where innovation and entrepreneurial spirit thrive. It is only natural that we build this new PEC Singapore with these same principles in mind, aiming to create innovative and unforgettable encounters with our sports cars – and, I hope, inspiring and building desirability among younger generations.”

Hannes Ruoff, Chief Executive Officer of Porsche Asia Pacific, emphasised the strategic significance of Singapore as a hub in Southeast Asia with enthusiasm for this ground-breaking project: “Following a series of successful events held in Singapore, Porsche is thrilled to mark yet another milestone by building the country’s first permanent driving-focused facility. This initiative not only reflects our commitment to delivering our unique brand of exhilaration to customers and fans, but also underlines Singapore’s pivotal role as a gateway to the thriving Southeast Asian market. Yet, even as the Southeast Asian region gains prominence in Porsche’s global business, we are dedicated to ensuring that the new Porsche Experience Centre Singapore offers inclusive experiences for the whole family to enjoy.”

Exciting experiences with the sports car brand

Porsche Experience Centres are a unique concept in the automotive industry and offer Porsche fans and customers exciting experiences with the sports car brand and its products. There are currently nine PECs in Leipzig, Silverstone, Atlanta, Le Mans, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Germany’s Hockenheimring, Franciacorta, Italy, and, since October 2021, in Tokyo. In 2021, the newest PEC in Toronto was announced, scheduled to be complete in 2024.

SOURCE: Porsche