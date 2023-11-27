Is shopper-focused marketing the future of auto retail?

Historically, in automotive retail, the relationship between buyer and seller was simple: a customer sought out a product, purchased it, and then used it. As such, marketing emphasis was generally placed on the product’s ability to fulfil consumers’ needs, with a brand’s story effectively ending at the point of purchase. However, in an e-commerce driven world, this dynamic could be changing.

Matt Dornfeld, Senior Director and Head of Global Partnerships at product feed management software and channel syndication company Feedonomics (a BigCommerce company), believes the industry is shifting its marketing approach from product- to shopper-focused. “Manufacturers are starting to think about ways to generate excitement prior to purchase and then continually nurture the relationship as customers use the car, vehicle parts, etc.,” he explains.