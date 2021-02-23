There has never been a greater array of mobility options available to urban travellers. Automotive World’s latest special report explores the emergence of digital platforms; how micromobility, shared vehicles and on-demand shuttles can work with existing public transit links; and the changing role of the car in urban areas.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Integrated mobility can fast-track cities to cleaner, safer streets
- Helsinki: a short case study in MaaS
- Private vehicles still thriving in urban mobility
- Intermodal mobility pairs old models with new tech
- Robo-shuttles suit MaaS better than robotaxis
- On-demand shuttles to win big in post-COVID mobility world
- Revamped road networks would benefit micromobility
‘Special report: Integrated mobility’ presents insight from:
- Accenture
- BicyclingPlus Research Collaborative—University of California, Davis
- Jatkasaari Mobility Lab, City of Helsinki
- MaaS Global (Whim)
- Metromile
- Moovit
- McKinsey
- Municipal Enterprise—City of Vilnius, Lithuania
- Trafi
- Via
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference