Special report: Integrated mobility

This Automotive World report investigates how new modes of travel can combine to make urban mobility safer, cleaner and easier

   February 23, 2021
There has never been a greater array of mobility options available to urban travellers. Automotive World’s latest special report explores the emergence of digital platforms; how micromobility, shared vehicles and on-demand shuttles can work with existing public transit links; and the changing role of the car in urban areas.

In this report:

Special report: Integrated mobility’ presents insight from:

  • Accenture
  • BicyclingPlus Research Collaborative—University of California, Davis
  • Jatkasaari Mobility Lab, City of Helsinki
  • MaaS Global (Whim)
  • Metromile
  • Moovit
  • McKinsey
  • Municipal Enterprise—City of Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Trafi
  • Via

