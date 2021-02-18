On-demand shuttles to win big in post-COVID mobility world

2020 was a tough year for the mobility industry, but those operating shared, on-demand mobility services believe the year to be a success on the whole for their sector. For instance, Via, which has made its name running a range of on-demand services including buses, shuttles and taxis, sees 2020 as the year on-demand shared microtransit went ‘mainstream’ in North America. It’s Europe Chief Executive, Chris Snyder, expects a similar trajectory in 2021 on the Continent….