Car ownership remains at the heart of new mobility, for now

Geopolitical turmoil, regulatory changes, technology advances, and consumer preferences are reshaping the mobility sector. From connected services and electric vehicles (EVs) to flying cars and robotaxis, the future could see a step change in user experience and business models. Elon Musk is already repositioning Tesla from a car manufacturer to an AI and robotics company. He’s also assuming the end of personal vehicle ownership, telling analysts during the company’s April 2025 earnings call: “In the future, most people are not going to buy cars.”

But that future may yet be some time out. “The car is still king,” says Will Chamberlain, Strategy Consultant at LEK Consulting. The company puts together an Annual Mobility Report in collaboration with Vision Mobility and CuriosityCX. The latest edition, published in April 2025, shows that not only are consumers very much interested in car ownership but also actively enjoy driving, and many are bringing forward new car purchase plans.