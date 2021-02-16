Private vehicles still thriving in urban mobility

COVID offered a glimpse of an urban future free of single-occupancy vehicles, but also derailed shared mobility’s progress. By Jack Hunsley

   February 16, 2021

By the start of 2020, some parts of the mobility industry had begun building a compelling case against private vehicle ownership. In dense urban locations, where new mobility choices were increasingly digital and diverse, the likes of ride-hailing, car-pooling and micromobility offered some commuters better alternatives than an asset which sits idle for upwards of 95% of its life. COVID, however, changed everything….

