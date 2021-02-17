Robo-shuttles suit MaaS better than robotaxis

Automaker visions for autonomous vehicles (AV) have changed through the years: any suggestion that consumers will soon be able to own a fully capable, Level 5 AV before 2030 have been muted in favour of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and limited, geo-fenced robotaxi rollouts. Only Tesla continues to push the narrative of an AV in your garage with its ‘Full Self-Driving Capability’ offer, a US$10,000 extra which, despite the branding, offers no hands-off or eyes-off functionality….