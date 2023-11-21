This Automotive World report explores the potential role that hydrogen could play in decarbonising mobility

A growing number of automakers are exploring hydrogen as a tool in the energy transition, particularly for heavy vehicles operating in harsh conditions. Fuel cells may have grabbed the most headline space but developments are also rolling out across hydrogen internal combustion engines and hydrogen-hybrids. More than 30 countries have released hydrogen roadmaps, but the leap from concepts to customers may take time.

In this report:

‘Special report: Hydrogen and the future of mobility’ presents insight from: