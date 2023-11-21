A growing number of automakers are exploring hydrogen as a tool in the energy transition, particularly for heavy vehicles operating in harsh conditions. Fuel cells may have grabbed the most headline space but developments are also rolling out across hydrogen internal combustion engines and hydrogen-hybrids. More than 30 countries have released hydrogen roadmaps, but the leap from concepts to customers may take time.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- Could taxis be the take-off point for EU hydrogen mobility?
- Hydrogen CVs needed for “high intensity” routes, says Hyvia
- What are the chances of a BMW hydrogen fuel cell SUV?
- H2 ICE: a less disruptive decarbonisation short-cut?
- Hydrogen mobility rewrites supplier playbook
- Dual energy e-trucks broaden the scope of zero carbon fleets
- The US’ IRA is bringing down the cost of scaling hydrogen
‘Special report: Hydrogen and the future of mobility’ presents insight from:
- BMW
- Bosch
- Hexagon Purus
- Hype
- Hyvia
- Shearman & Sterling
- Tevva