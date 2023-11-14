Hydrogen CVs needed for “high intensity” routes, says Hyvia

Electric vehicle (EV) sales are at an all-time high and forecast to grow still higher. Between 2017 to 2022, the International Energy Agency (IEA) records that EV sales jumped from around one million to more than ten million. Furthermore, figures from online data platform Statista suggest global EV revenues will rise from US$561.3bn in 2023 to US$906.7bn by 2028, a CAGR of 10.07%.