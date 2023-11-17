H2 ICE: a less disruptive decarbonisation short-cut?

Diesel has long served as an all-rounder for commercial vehicles, working well with anything from a light van to a heavy-duty truck. But that concept may not hold out in the shift to CO2-neutral mobility. When it comes to the choice of battery electric (BEV), hydrogen fuel cell (FCV) or hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2E), it all boils down to use case. “The requirements for commercial vehicles are highly heterogeneous,” says Andreas Kufferath, who is responsible for commercial vehicle engineering at Bosch. “Think of the varying conditions around load, power, range and temperature. There is no one-size-fits-all solution; we need all three complementary technologies to meet all use cases.”