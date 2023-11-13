Dual energy e-trucks broaden the scope of zero carbon fleets

While operators debate the comparative merits of batteries and fuel cells, a combination of both could be the most efficacious solution. By Will Girling

Although internal combustion engine (ICE) innovation is likely to continue for several years, the future of commercial vehicles (CVs) is increasingly framed around zero emissions. However, there is an ongoing debate around which powertrain is a better successor to diesel: battery-electric (BEV) or hydrogen fuel cell (FCEV).

For some commentators, the nascent development and expense of creating a global hydrogen economy makes the fuel impractical compared to more readily available battery technology. On the other hand, hydrogen’s promise of lighter CVs capable of transporting heavier loads across longer distances offers a more flexible and directly comparable diesel experience. It is no surprise that OEMs like Volvo Trucks are investing in both, as well as ICE.

The solution, perhaps, is not to place the two technologies in opposition. Some players suggest that a dual energy, hydrogen-battery hybrid system could be the ideal middle solution for the road transport sector.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here