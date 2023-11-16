Could taxis be the take-off point for EU hydrogen mobility?

Although battery electric has enjoyed a head start over hydrogen in the race to bring about zero-emission fleets at scale, it may not be best suited for all applications. Charging times are lengthy, with even the fastest 350kWh chargers often taking upwards of two hours to fully charge a larger vehicle. Range limitations compound the issue even further, complicating applications where usage can be intensive.
