Helsinki: a short case study in MaaS

The Finnish capital is a living lab for integrated mobility, proving what is possible. Moving forward, the challenge will lie in scaling up its achievements. By Xavier Boucherat

   February 15, 2021

When considering the world’s tech centres, Finland doesn’t necessarily jump to mind. Yet this is something of an injustice: Finns and Finnish companies have pioneered a number of technologies which many would consider indispensable. The Linux operating system and the word’s first graphical internet browser were both created by Finnish students. Perhaps even more significant was the creation of the world’s first competitive ecosystem for telecoms. This played a part in the rise of Nokia, the company which went on to develop SMS and other comms innovations….

Close
Close