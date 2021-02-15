Helsinki: a short case study in MaaS

When considering the world’s tech centres, Finland doesn’t necessarily jump to mind. Yet this is something of an injustice: Finns and Finnish companies have pioneered a number of technologies which many would consider indispensable. The Linux operating system and the word’s first graphical internet browser were both created by Finnish students. Perhaps even more significant was the creation of the world’s first competitive ecosystem for telecoms. This played a part in the rise of Nokia, the company which went on to develop SMS and other comms innovations….