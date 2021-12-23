Qualcomm stretches its automotive legs

Connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) mobility development has allowed a raft of new players to gain a foothold in the automotive industry. However, given connectivity’s ubiquitous nature and the degree to which it overlaps with work in other industries, those focused on this megatrend are particularly well positioned. In short, it is no surprise that the arguable autonomy leader is Google’s Waymo, nor that most of the automotive industry’s cloud computing work is part guided by the likes of Microsoft and Amazon.