Hyundai Motor IONIQ 6 N debuts at Goodwood Festival of Speed, setting new benchmark for high-performance EVs

Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled IONIQ 6 N to the world at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, marking a pivotal milestone in Hyundai N’s electrification journey. From its origins in electric motorsport with Pure ETCR to the development of track-capable yet street-ready electric vehicles (EVs), Hyundai N is once again redefining the boundaries of high-performance electrification with the debut of the IONIQ 6 N.
At the core of the IONIQ 6 N lies Hyundai’s unwavering commitment to building high-performance EVs that deliver an exhilarating and engaging driving experience. This vision is grounded in N’s three-pillar performance philosophy: Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability and Everyday Sportscar. As such, IONIQ 6 N is engineered to thrill on the track while retaining the comfort and refinement expected for daily driving — achieving a harmonious balance between performance and practicality.
Key technical advancements include fully redesigned suspension geometry, an improved N e-Shift (virtual gear shift) system that minimizes performance loss, plus better sound quality through updated hardware and extensive acoustic fine-tuning, ensuring that every drive is both engaging and immersive. By integrating these cutting-edge technologies, IONIQ 6 N not only exemplifies Hyundai N’s pursuit of performance excellence but also signals a bright future for EVs within the high-performance sector.
“With IONIQ 6 N, Hyundai N aims to elevate its offerings, enticing drivers with electric powertrains that offer high-performance enthusiasts a thrilling new avenue to electrify their passion both on the road and the track,” said José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.
Engineering excellence meets electrified performance
IONIQ 6 N stands at the forefront of automotive advancement, boasting remarkable performance metrics and innovative technologies that redefine the EV driving experience. Producing an impressive 650 PS (478 kW) and 770 Nm of torque1) , IONIQ 6 N achieves a breathtaking 0-100 km/h acceleration time of just 3.2 seconds (using N Launch Control) and will go on to a top speed of 257 km/h (approximately 160 mph).
Developed to meet the demands of modern high-performance driving, IONIQ 6 N features a revamped battery management system, N Battery. Engineered for optimal temperature management, the system adapts to a range of track driving scenarios — whether drag, sprint or endurance racing. The integration of battery conditioning functions leads to higher and long-lasting performance, while optimized thermal management control and an increased capacity in the battery coolant heater significantly reduce the conditioning time. This ensures that IONIQ 6 N is always ready to perform.
Aerodynamics play a critical role in the design of the IONIQ 6 N, where downforce and drag reduction are thoughtfully balanced for optimum performance. Motorsport-inspired elements such as the swan neck rear wing and widened fenders not only accentuate its aggressive, track-ready appearance but also contribute to enhanced stability during high-speed cornering. Such aerodynamic efficiency ensures IONIQ 6 N delivers both visual impact and exceptional on-road composure.
IONIQ 6 N is offered in a new color, Performance Blue Pearl, which adds a pearl finish to Hyundai N’s signature Performance Blue. This newly developed color delivers a more refined visual expression with enhanced depth that elevates the IONIQ 6 N’s performance identity.
Beneath its sculpted exterior lies fully redesigned suspension geometry and a reengineered chassis, developed to elevate handling precision and road holding. This advanced set up enhances track performance while preserving the ride comfort expected in daily driving. With a lowered roll center, IONIQ 6 N also delivers greater high-speed stability and improved cornering grip, making it a versatile performer on both the street and the circuit.
Further elevating the driving dynamics are the new stroke sensing ECS (Electronically Controlled Suspension) dampers. By integrating stroke sensors, the system allows for a wide range of damping force adjustments to suit varying driving conditions — from everyday commutes to intense track sessions. The result is improved ride quality and more predictable, responsive handling.
“IONIQ 6 N combines formidable power, sophisticated battery management, aerodynamic mastery and advanced suspension systems to deliver a compelling blend of speed, stability and comfort, setting new benchmarks in modern automotive engineering,” said Manfred Harrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Vehicle Development Tech Unit at Hyundai Motor Company.
Next-level engagement: advanced vehicle control in IONIQ 6 N
IONIQ 6 N redefines the EV driving experience through its in-house developed advanced vehicle control software, optimized to enhance every aspect of driver interaction with the vehicle.
Central to this interconnected experience is the N Active Sound + system, which brings a dynamic audio dimension to the driving experience. Powered by a stereo sound source and performance-enhanced Acoustic Design Processor (ADP) it delivers an enriched sound stage that makes each journey aurally immersive.
Drivers can choose from bespoke sound modes tailored to specific moods and driving scenarios
— from the motorsport-inspired ‘Ignition’ to the heritage-infused EV sound ‘Evolution’, and the futuristic sci-fi tones of ‘Lightspeed’. Each mode offers a captivating auditory experience.
Elevating the sense of performance even further is N e-Shift, Hyundai N’s innovative shift control feature. By simulating motorsport-inspired close gear ratios, N e-Shift heightens responsiveness and strengthens the driver’s connection to the car. Now fully compatible with key performance features including — N Launch Control, N Drift Optimizer, N Grin Boost and N Torque Distribution — N e-Shift ensures a seamless integration of control and power.
Adding to the sensory experience is the N Ambient Shift Light, a unique interior lighting feature that visually cues precise shift points for optimal performance. This synchronized ambient glow transforms the cockpit into an arena where every gear change is not just felt but seen, further enhancing driver immersion.
The N Track Manager empowers drivers to tailor and analyze their on-track performance like never before. This intelligent feature allows users to create custom tracks, monitor speed data, and evaluate performance through real-time ghost car visuals and detailed lap time analysis. By offering advanced track data management, N Track Manager further solidifies IONIQ 6 N as a track-capable EV engineered to meet a wide range of performance demands.
Complementing this is the N Drift Optimizer, which offers unparalleled control over the vehicle’s drift characteristics. With customizable parameters for drift initiation, angle and wheel spin drivers can fine-tune the vehicle’s behavior to suit their skill level and driving style.
Together, these driver-focused features demonstrate Hyundai N’s commitment to delivering a versatile and exhilarating driving experience. By pushing the boundaries of advanced vehicle control software, the IONIQ 6 N opens new dimensions in driver engagement — for enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike.
In tandem with the launch of IONIQ 6 N, a range of N performance parts will be available. Drawing on Hyundai N’s motorsport heritage, these components let customers further personalize their vehicle and experience track-inspired performance on the street or circuit.
A celebration of electrified innovation and thrilling performance
This year, Hyundai N takes center stage at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, marking a historic milestone with the global debut of IONIQ 6 N. Following the world premiere of IONIQ 5 N in 2023, Hyundai N continues to showcase its commitment to innovation and electrification in the high-performance sector.
Strategically located beside the iconic Hillclimb course, near the starting line bridge, the Hyundai N booth features an exclusive grandstand, offering visitors unmatched views of the festival’s more exhilarating action. This premium vantage point places attendees at the heart of the event.
Visitors to the Hyundai N booth are invited to embark on an interactive stamp tour, which culminates in exclusive access to the grandstand. Completing the tour not only grants entry to this exclusive viewing area but also rewards participants with special event-only giveaways.
Inside the booth, attendees can explore the full spectrum of Hyundai N’s electrified lineup. Highlights include the newly unveiled IONIQ 6 N — showcased with optional N performance parts — alongside the IONIQ 5 N and IONIQ 5 N TA Spec. Together, these models reflect Hyundai Motor’s journey from motorsport-inspired engineering to cutting-edge production vehicles.
The Hillclimb event itself promises a spectacular display of speed and technology, featuring standout models such as the ’14 WRC Rally 1, ’24 WRC Rally 1 Hybrid, IONIQ 5 N, IONIQ 5 N TA Spec, i30 N, RN24, IONIQ 6 N, IONIQ 6 N Drift Spec, and IONIQ 6 N with N Performance parts. Each vehicle brings its unique capabilities to the course, guaranteeing a dynamic and thrilling on-track experience for all attendees.
A not to be missed highlight of the festival is the ‘N Moment’ demonstration run, taking place on July 10. This synchronized showcase will feature the entire Hyundai N lineup, including the dynamic debut of the IONIQ 6 N, in a bold display of automotive prowess. It’s set to be a defining moment for Hyundai N, celebrating its bold vision for the future of electrified performance.
The all-new IONIQ 6 N specifications
|Specifications
|IONIQ 6 N
|Motor output
|Front
|166 kW / 226 PS
|Rear
|282 kW / 383 PS
|Total output
|448 kW / 609 PS
|Boost output*
|478 kW / 650 PS
(Front: 175 kW, 238 PS / Rear: 303 kW, 412 PS)
|High-voltage battery
|Energy
|84.0 kWh
|Charging time
|With 350 kW, 10% to 80% in about 18 minutes
(under optimal conditions)
|Dimensions
|Length
|4,935 mm
|Width
|1,940 mm
|Height
|1,495 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,965 mm
|Tires
|275/35R20
* Exclusively developed for the IONIQ 6 N, the ‘HN-marked Pirelli P-Zero 5’ delivers precision-tuned performance for maximum driving dynamics
|Braking system
|Front / Rear
|Four pistons, 400 mm / Single piston, 360 mm
|Regen. deceleration
|Up to 0.6 G (0.35 G during ABS activation)
|Drag Coefficient
|0.27
|0 – 100 kph
|3.2 seconds (with N Launch Control)
|Top speed
|Up to 257 kph
|Projected driving range
|To be announced at regional market launch
|Exterior colors
|Performance Blue Pearl, Abyss Black Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Nocturne Gray Metallic, Nocturne Gray Matte, Gravity Gold Matte
|Interior color
|Black with Performance Blue accents
|Performance Features
|N Launch Control
|– Automatically modulates motor torque to achieve optimal wheel slip, ensuring maximum traction and blazing fast take-off from a standstill.
|N e-Shift
|– Offers unique shift feeling and driving sensibility that can be found in internal combustion engine vehicles
|N Active Sound +
|– Functions to deliver greater driver feedback and therefore let the driver control the vehicle precisely
|N Grin Boost
|– Maximizes acceleration for 10 seconds
– Maximum power increase and maximized motor responsiveness for overtaking
|N Battery
|– Preconditions the battery to optimal temperature according to driving purposes (Drag/Sprint/Endurance)
– Faster battery preconditioning with optimized thermal management control and enhanced capacity of battery coolant heater
|N Drift Optimizer
|– Individual level control for customizable drift settings
– Initiation (RTO) / Angle (ESC) / Wheel Spin (TCS)
|N Torque Distribution
|– Provides fully variable front and rear torque distribution that can be adjusted to 11 levels
|N Pedal
|– Enables agile cornering with 3 selectable levels for faster tuck-in motion
|N Brake Regen.
|– Max. 0.6G regenerative braking for improved brake endurance with 0.35G regenerative braking under ABS
|TPMS Custom Mode
|– Allows driver to set target tire pressure at their convenience
* N Grin Boost is available for up to 10 seconds and its recharge time is required for 10 seconds.
※ Note: Energy consumption and performance figures are not finalized. Please only use the estimates as written above. Vehicle specifications and features may vary depending on country/region and are subject to change without notice.
1) When N Grin Boost is activated. N Grin Boost is available for up to 10 seconds and its recharge time is required for 10 seconds.
