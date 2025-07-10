Hyundai Motor IONIQ 6 N debuts at Goodwood Festival of Speed, setting new benchmark for high-performance EVs

IONIQ 6 N stands at the forefront of automotive advancement, boasting remarkable performance metrics and innovative technologies that redefine the EV driving experience. Producing an impressive 650 PS (478 kW) and 770 Nm of torque1) , IONIQ 6 N achieves a breathtaking 0-100 km/h acceleration time of just 3.2 seconds (using N Launch Control) and will go on to a top speed of 257 km/h (approximately 160 mph).

Developed to meet the demands of modern high-performance driving, IONIQ 6 N features a revamped battery management system, N Battery. Engineered for optimal temperature management, the system adapts to a range of track driving scenarios — whether drag, sprint or endurance racing. The integration of battery conditioning functions leads to higher and long-lasting performance, while optimized thermal management control and an increased capacity in the battery coolant heater significantly reduce the conditioning time. This ensures that IONIQ 6 N is always ready to perform.

Aerodynamics play a critical role in the design of the IONIQ 6 N, where downforce and drag reduction are thoughtfully balanced for optimum performance. Motorsport-inspired elements such as the swan neck rear wing and widened fenders not only accentuate its aggressive, track-ready appearance but also contribute to enhanced stability during high-speed cornering. Such aerodynamic efficiency ensures IONIQ 6 N delivers both visual impact and exceptional on-road composure.

IONIQ 6 N is offered in a new color, Performance Blue Pearl, which adds a pearl finish to Hyundai N’s signature Performance Blue. This newly developed color delivers a more refined visual expression with enhanced depth that elevates the IONIQ 6 N’s performance identity.

Beneath its sculpted exterior lies fully redesigned suspension geometry and a reengineered chassis, developed to elevate handling precision and road holding. This advanced set up enhances track performance while preserving the ride comfort expected in daily driving. With a lowered roll center, IONIQ 6 N also delivers greater high-speed stability and improved cornering grip, making it a versatile performer on both the street and the circuit.

Further elevating the driving dynamics are the new stroke sensing ECS (Electronically Controlled Suspension) dampers. By integrating stroke sensors, the system allows for a wide range of damping force adjustments to suit varying driving conditions — from everyday commutes to intense track sessions. The result is improved ride quality and more predictable, responsive handling.

“IONIQ 6 N combines formidable power, sophisticated battery management, aerodynamic mastery and advanced suspension systems to deliver a compelling blend of speed, stability and comfort, setting new benchmarks in modern automotive engineering,” said Manfred Harrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Vehicle Development Tech Unit at Hyundai Motor Company.

Next-level engagement: advanced vehicle control in IONIQ 6 N