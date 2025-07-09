Tech for the People: The Volkswagen Group at the IAA Mobility

On its way to becoming the Global Automotive Tech Driver, the Volkswagen Group will present technological innovations and several vehicle world premieres in Munich

The Volkswagen Group is on its way to becoming the Global Automotive Tech Driver. At the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich in September, the company will provide plenty of proof points for this in the form of technological innovations and celebrate several vehicle world premieres. The central promise is: Tech for the People. The Volkswagen Group wants to be close to its customers – and inspire them with the best vehicles, technologies and digital services. What makes this year special: on a total of six days, the Volkswagen Group will showcase exciting product presentations, interesting keynotes and panel talks with top-class guests from business and politics as well as a varied conference program on current topics from the automotive and technology sectors directly at the exhibition stand in Munich.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Group