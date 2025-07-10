Expansion of the Valmet Automotive Zary plant completed

Valmet Automotive is a leading partner in the automotive industry for vehicle contract manufacturing and battery systems, but also one of the largest European manufacturers of convertible roof and kinematic systems, including electric vehicle charging flaps and active spoilers. The roof and kinematic systems production operations are located in Zary, Poland, with a research center in Osnabrück, Germany.

Expansion of the Zary plant was officially launched in January 2025. The new facilities are developed by Panattoni, an internationally active industrial real estate developer. Now the new extended hi-tech manufacturing and logistics development facilities have been completed in Poland.

The company’s Zary plant is a locally important technology company and employer. The expansion of the plant will further strengthen our European position in the automotive industry, and we will continue to respond to the changing needs of our customers with high flexibility and competence. The new production facilities are intended to meet capacity expansion for kinematic systems and active charging flaps for premium customers, comments Pasi Rannus, CEO of Valmet Automotive.

Production at the Zary plant continues as previously, and the extended facilities will be taken into use later this year. The extension adds a further 8,800 m² to the existing plant, resulting in a total of over 26,000 m² of fully customized production area to meet the rising demands of customers.

The plant facilities are tailored to Valmet Automotive’s specific requirements and involve extending the existing plant with additional production and logistics space, along with social and administrative facilities. With a flexible layout designed it is ready for rapid adaptation to future production and logistics changes.

This investment marks an important step in our European expansion. Our plant is reaching a higher level, and we will significantly increase production capacity, but also contribute to local economic development and create over 300 new jobs. In the era of electromobility, aerodynamic components have become a true game-changer. In Zary, we are already developing and implementing technologies that will shape the future of the automotive industry, says Remigiusz Grześkowiak, SVP Valmet Automotive’s Roof & Kinematic Systems.

Valmet Automotive’s operations in Finland, Poland, and Germany form a comprehensive network that provides a wide range of services to the automotive industry. In addition, the company’s locations play a significant role in promoting the regional economy.

SOURCE: Valmet Automotive